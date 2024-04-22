Evening brief: Cong demands ECI action against PM's 'infiltrator' remark; India's military budget fourth largest, more

The Congress lodged a complaint with the Election Commission against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his 'infiltrator' remark made during a rally in Rajasthan's Banswara. Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi criticized Modi's statement, calling it objectionable and urging him to withdraw the comments. Modi had alleged that the Congress manifesto prioritized distributing the nation's assets to Muslims, implying it would benefit infiltrators. The Congress accused Modi and the BJP of using religion to incite division, citing repeated violations of election norms. Despite filing numerous complaints, the Congress claimed the poll panel had not taken action against Modi. The party emphasized the need for impartial enforcement of electoral laws. The controversy highlights escalating tensions between political parties ahead of the elections. Dig deeper Congress Party leaders Dr Abhishek Manu Singhvi, with Gurdeep Sappal Leave after meeting ECI at Nirvachan Sadan, in New Delhi, India, on Monday, April 22, 2024. (Photo by Raj K Raj/ Hindustan Times)

Global military spending surged to $2,443 billion in 2023, marking a 6.8% increase from the previous year, the highest rise since 2009, as per the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI). The expenditure per person hit a record $306, the highest since 1990. The hike is attributed to conflicts like Ukraine and tensions in Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East. Notably, military spending accounted for 2.3% of the global GDP. The top five spenders were the US, China, Russia, India, and Saudi Arabia, comprising 61% of the total. Russia's spending rose by 24% to $109 billion, while Ukraine became the eighth-largest spender at $64.8 billion. India ranked fourth globally at $83.6 billion, with a focus on operational readiness amid tensions with China and Pakistan. Pakistan's spending dropped to $8.5 billion, while China's rose to retain its second position. Despite the surge, capital outlays for procurement remained stable, with 75% allocated to domestic production, the highest ever. Dig deeper

The Latest News

‘I asked for insulin everyday’: Kejriwal on Tihar jail's 'false' statements Dig deeper

Not Akhilesh Yadav, SP names nephew Tej Pratap Singh Yadav from Kannauj seat Dig deeper

India News

Delhi court rejects Arvind Kejriwal's plea seeking 15 minutes of medical consultation with doctor in Tihar jail Dig deeper

BJP candidate Mukesh Dalal wins Surat Lok Sabha seat unopposed Dig deeper

Global Matters

Who was Terry Anderson? US journalist held hostage in Lebanon for years dies at 76 Dig deeper

Papua New Guinea PM fumes over Biden's ‘cannibals’ remark as he meets Chinese FM: ‘It's time for US to…' Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

The teaser for Kalki 2898 AD introduces Amitabh Bachchan as Ashwatthama, showcasing his digitally de-aged avatar. Digital de-aging, a common technique, is employed to portray characters younger on screen, as seen in Hollywood and Bollywood. Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha and PK, Harrison Ford in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, Salman Khan in Bharat, Brad Pitt in The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Shah Rukh Khan in Dunki, Robert Downey Jr. in Captain America: Civil War, and Robert de Niro, Joe Pesci, and Al Pacino in The Irishman are notable examples. Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Sattu sharbat, a traditional drink from Bihar, is gaining popularity nationwide, with celebrities like Shilpa Shetty and Ayushmann Khurrana endorsing its health benefits. Rich in protein and fibre, this summer beverage helps in cooling the body, controlling blood sugar, and curbing appetite. The addition of lemon further enhances its benefits by providing vitamin C and aiding in detoxification. Dr Neeti Sharma, a senior consultant in nutrition, highlights its advantages, including improved digestion, hydration, pH balance, essential nutrients, weight management, blood sugar regulation, immunity boost, skin health, energy enhancement, and heart health support. Incorporating sattu with lemon into the morning routine can kickstart the day on a healthy note. Dig deeper

