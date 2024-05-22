Evening brief: Cong leader's retort to BJP's PoK pitch, Fadnavis' take on Rahul 's ‘two India’ jibe; all latest news

Congress leader Rajeev Shukla on Wednesday hit back at Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath for claiming that the Narendra Modi-led government would take back Pakistan-occupied Kashmir if voted to power, saying they failed to do it despite having had a decade in power with a parliamentary majority. “Honourable Yogi ji is neither Defence minister nor foreign minister,” Shukla said. “They [BJP] should have taken back PoK in these 10 years. It's enough days to take it back; you had the majority. ” He pointed to the leadership of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, who oversaw the creation of Bangladesh following the 1971 war with Pakistan. Shukla claimed that the BJP's coalition partners would abandon it in favor of the opposition INDIA bloc if they were to come into power. Dig Deeper Congress leader Rajeev Shukla

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday reacted to Rahul Gandhi's ‘two India’s' remarks in connection with the road accident by a minor in Pune. Fadnavis said that Gandhi's video was a ‘low-level attempt of politicising’ the incident. “Yesterday, Rahul Gandhi released a video on Pune car crash. I believe this is a very low-level attempt to politicise the accident,” Fadnavis told reporters. “Police acted very swiftly in this accident. We have also expressed our astonishment over the order of the Juvenile Justice Board. But, Police have filed an appeal, and the higher court has taken cognisance.” Dig Deeper

