Devendra Fadnavis reacts to Rahul Gandhi‘s ‘two India’ jibe on Pune accident: ‘Low-level attempt to…’

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday reacted to Rahul Gandhi's ‘two India’s' remarks in connection with the road accident by a minor in Pune. Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.(Mahendra Kolhe/HT)

Fadnavis said that Gandhi's video was a ‘low-level attempt of politicising’ the incident.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

“Yesterday, Rahul Gandhi released a video on Pune car crash. I believe this is a very low-level attempt to politicise the accident,” Fadnavis told reporters. “Police acted very swiftly in this accident. We have also expressed our astonishment over the order of the Juvenile Justice Board. But, Police have filed an appeal, and the higher court has taken cognisance.”

He also said that those who served alcohol to the minor and his father have been arrested.

“The police have done whatever is necessary,” Fadnavis said. "…The attempt to bring electoral politics into every issue by Rahul Gandhi is wrong. I condemn this."

Also Read | Pune Porche accident: Protesters throw ink at police van carrying father of minor

On Tuesday, reacting to the incident, Rahul Gandhi targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of creating two Indias where justice is dependent on wealth.

In a video posted on X, Rahul Gandhi said that if a bus driver, truck driver, or any Ola, Uber or auto driver accidentally kills someone, they are sentenced to 10 years in jail.

“But if a 16-17-year-old son of a wealthy household, driving a Porsche under the influence, is caught, he is asked to write an essay,” Gandhi said. "Why aren't essays assigned to truck drivers or bus drivers?”

Pune road accident case



Two motorbike-borne IT professionals were killed they were knocked down by a speeding luxury vehicle driven by a minor boy allegedly under the influence of alcohol.

The minor was granted bail hours after the incident under the condition that he would work with the Yerwada traffic police for 15 days and write an essay on road accidents.

Aneesh Awadhiya and Ashwini Costa, both 24, were on their way back from an impromptu dinner with a group of friends when the speeding Porsche hit them.

Following outrage, the police have so far arrested four people in connection with the case.

Among those arrested are the bar owner and bar manager who served liquor to the juvenile accused on the night of the accident. The third accused is also a bar manager of another bar. The teen's father, a well-known real estate developer, was also taken into custody on Tuesday and subsequently arrested.