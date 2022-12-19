Home / India News / Evening brief: Congress's latest shot in Rajiv Gandhi Foundation-China funding row, and all the latest news

Evening brief: Congress's latest shot in Rajiv Gandhi Foundation-China funding row, and all the latest news

Updated on Dec 19, 2022 05:35 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

ByHT News Desk

'EAM's son...': Cong's latest shot in Rajiv Gandhi Foundation-China funding row

Congress leader Pawan Khera hit back Monday in his party's ongoing row with the ruling BJP after the government last year cancelled the FCRA (Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act) licences of the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation and the Rajiv Gandhi Charitable Trust for violation of laws, including illegally getting 1.35 crore in funds from the Chinese embassy between 2005 and 2007. Read more

‘2 judges can’t decide’: Sushil Modi’s sharp pitch against same-sex marriage

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker Sushil Kumar Modi on Monday demanded that legal sanction should not be provided to a marriage between individuals of the same sex, saying same-sex marriage was against the cultural ethos of the country and allowing it will “play havoc with the delicate balance of personal laws”. Read more

Tweet from 2015 predicting Lionel Messi-led Argentina will win World Cup 2022 goes viral

The FIFA World Cup 2022 was a now or never moment for Argentina footballer Lionel Messi. The player made his country proud and fans happy after lifting the most-coveted trophy in world football. Read more

Devoleena Bhattacharjee on her low-key wedding: 'Wasting money just to make the day look big is dumb'

TV actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee recently tied the knot to her gym trainer Shanwaz Shaikh. Unlike other celebrities, she opted for a simple private wedding ceremony without any grand celebration. Read more

Watch: Emiliano Martinez ruthlessly mocks Mbappe with 'minute of silence' act in Argentina's FIFA World Cup celebration

Argentina's FIFA World Cup-winning goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, who was later awarded the Golden Glove award as well for his efforts in the tournament, showed true sportsmanship when he comforted Kylian Mbappe after La Albiceleste beat France in the final at the Lusail Stadium on Sunday. Read more

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

