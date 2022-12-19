Watch: Emiliano Martinez ruthlessly mocks Mbappe with 'minute of silence' act in Argentina's FIFA World Cup celebration

Argentina's FIFA World Cup-winning goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, who was later awarded the Golden Glove award as well for his efforts in the tournament, showed true sportsmanship when he comforted Kylian Mbappe after La Albiceleste beat France in the final at the Lusail Stadium on Sunday. But Martinez showed his true colours during Argentina's wild dressing room celebration where he mocked the France strike for his previous comment on South American football.

Martinez made a stupendous last-minute save to deny Randal Kolo Muani a late winner for France. He later saved Kingsley Coman's attempt during the penalty shootout to help Argentina win their first World Cup trophy in 36 years.

After the match, while Argentina players celebrated jubilantly, Martinez had walked up to Mbappe to comfort the 23-year-old, who had scored a stunning hat-trick to keep France in the battle over the 120 minutes of action. He had even converted his penalty in shootout, but watched his side succumb defending their 2018 crown.

The gesture from Martinez was hailed by fans especially after Mbappe's sixth-month old comment on South American football. He had said, "The advantage we have in Europe is that we play among ourselves with high-level matches all the time, such as the Nations League. When we arrive at the World Cup, we are ready, where Brazil and Argentina do not have this level in South America. Football is not as advanced as in Europe. That's why at the last World Cups, it's always the Europeans who win."

Later, during Argentina's dressing room celebration, Martinez halted the party where the teammates were singing 'A minute of silence' as he exuberantly chanted: "For Mbappe who is dead!". The teammates burst into laughter as they bevagn dancing once again.

Martinez had responded to Mbappe's oldstatement before the final saying, " He said that the level of South America is lower than the European level because he did not play there. If you do not have the experience then it is difficult to comment, but nothing was wrong with what he said. They know we are a world class team and they respect us for that."

