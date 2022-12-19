Home / India News / 'EAM's son...': Cong's latest shot in Rajiv Gandhi Foundation-China funding row

'EAM's son...': Cong's latest shot in Rajiv Gandhi Foundation-China funding row

india news
Updated on Dec 19, 2022 03:51 PM IST

FCRA licence: Congress leader Pawan Khera said foreign minister S Jaishankar's son's organisation also got Chinese funding.

Pawan Khera
Pawan Khera
ByHT News Desk

Congress leader Pawan Khera hit back Monday in his party's ongoing row with the ruling BJP after the government last year cancelled the FCRA (Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act) licences of the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation and the Rajiv Gandhi Charitable Trust for violation of laws, including illegally getting 1.35 crore in funds from the Chinese embassy between 2005 and 2007.

The FCRA license issue - never far from the media spotlight - was raked up again this month after China's border transgression in Arunachal Pradesh. The BJP referred to the allegation after the Congress questioned the silence by prime minister Narendra Modi - '#JawabDoModi' it tweeted last week.

In the latest exchanges, Khera pointed out think-tanks and research organisations frequently receive funds from abroad and counterattacked by claiming that the organisation that external affairs minister S Jaishankar's son works for had 'received grants from Chinese Embassy thrice'.

"It is in (the) public domain that money (from the Chinese embassy) was taken by Rajiv Gandhi Foundation. Organisations receive grants from everywhere in this manner. Organisation for which EAM's (external affairs minister) son works received grants from Chinese Embassy thrice. We didn't level any allegations..."

READ | Government cancels FCRA licence of Rajiv Gandhi Foundation

Khera was referring to Dhruva Jaishankar, a senior official at the Observer Research Foundation that (according to media reports) was given 1.26 crore in 2016 and 50 lakh in 2017 from the Chinese consulate in Kolkata.

The foreign minister has not yet responded to the Congress' jibe.

Khera - speaking from the side-lines of the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan - continued: "What is wrong? You (the BJP) answer... why is PM Modi scared of China? Why does he not open his mouth in front of them? Why does he give them a clean chit and negate sacrifices of our own jawans..."

READ | Congress questions Modi’s 'silence' on Arunachal India-China clashes

The Congress has been relentless in attacking Modi over Chinese aggression in Arunachal Pradesh (to add to the clash in Ladakh's Galwan in 2020) and, on Sunday, party leader Jairam Ramesh posed seven questions to the government.

READ | 'You shook hands with Xi': Congress' 7 questions to PM on China

Led by the Congress, opposition parties have forced adjournments of Parliament's winter session even as the government refuses to debate the issue.

The BJP has accused the Congress of using the incident in the Tawang sector to avoid answering questions about alleged foreign exchange law violations.

READ | Congress disrupts Parliament to skirt Rajiv Gandhi Foundation issues

Union home minister Amit Shah blasted the Congress for having 'no plausible justification' to disrupt Parliament and declared that when the opposition party was in power it had allowed China to get away with several transgressions.

With input from ANI

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
congress fcra pawan khera + 1 more
congress fcra pawan khera

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 19, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out