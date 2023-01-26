Evening brief: Delhi high court allows 14-year-old rape survivor to terminate pregnancy, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Delhi high court allows 14-year-old rape survivor to terminate pregnancy

The Delhi high court on Wednesday allowed a 14-year-old rape survivor to terminate her 25-week pregnancy, observing that to force the girl to give birth to the child of a man who sexually assaulted her will “result in unexplainable miseries”. Read more

Russian President Putin greets India on 74th Republic Day: ‘confident by working together…'

Russian President Vladimir Putin Thursday joined the world leaders in congratulating India on its 74th Republic Day. Read more

'I would have preferred if Rohit Sharma...': Ian Chappell's no-nonsense take on India captain's controversial call

In the one year that Rohit Sharma has served as India's full-time all-formats captain, he has had more hits than misses. Read more

Kangana Ranaut on mortgaging all her property for Emergency: 'Came to Mumbai with ₹500, so if I'm completely ruined...'

Kangana Ranaut wrapped up the shoot of her highly-anticipated film Emergency recently and celebrated the occasion with a party on Wednesday. Read more

Ayurveda secrets to combat cough and cold in winter

Common cold may not seem like a great deal to you but it may leave you fatigued and with low energy. Add to it symptoms like sneezing or coughing, and it can really affect your productivity and sense of well-being. Read more

Woman orders sanitary pads from Swiggy Instamart, receives free chocolate cookies

Almost all of us crave chocolates when we are on our periods. Not just they help in lifting our moods, but they also ease menstrual cramps. Read more

