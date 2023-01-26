Home / India News / Evening brief: Delhi high court allows 14-year-old rape survivor to terminate pregnancy, and all the latest news

Evening brief: Delhi high court allows 14-year-old rape survivor to terminate pregnancy, and all the latest news

india news
Published on Jan 26, 2023 04:50 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

(File Photo)
(File Photo)
ByHT News Desk

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Delhi high court allows 14-year-old rape survivor to terminate pregnancy

The Delhi high court on Wednesday allowed a 14-year-old rape survivor to terminate her 25-week pregnancy, observing that to force the girl to give birth to the child of a man who sexually assaulted her will “result in unexplainable miseries”. Read more

Russian President Putin greets India on 74th Republic Day: ‘confident by working together…'

Russian President Vladimir Putin Thursday joined the world leaders in congratulating India on its 74th Republic Day. Read more

'I would have preferred if Rohit Sharma...': Ian Chappell's no-nonsense take on India captain's controversial call

In the one year that Rohit Sharma has served as India's full-time all-formats captain, he has had more hits than misses. Read more

Kangana Ranaut on mortgaging all her property for Emergency: 'Came to Mumbai with 500, so if I'm completely ruined...'

Kangana Ranaut wrapped up the shoot of her highly-anticipated film Emergency recently and celebrated the occasion with a party on Wednesday. Read more

Ayurveda secrets to combat cough and cold in winter

Common cold may not seem like a great deal to you but it may leave you fatigued and with low energy. Add to it symptoms like sneezing or coughing, and it can really affect your productivity and sense of well-being. Read more

Woman orders sanitary pads from Swiggy Instamart, receives free chocolate cookies

Almost all of us crave chocolates when we are on our periods. Not just they help in lifting our moods, but they also ease menstrual cramps. Read more

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
republic day top news entertainment lifestyle + 2 more
republic day top news entertainment lifestyle + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 26, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out