Evening brief: 'Won't betray Balasaheb's ideals...', tweets Eknath Shinde, and all the latest news

‘We’re Balasaheb's stauch Shiv Sainiks': Eknath Shinde breaks silence

Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde broke his silence Tuesday afternoon hours after reports that he and around 20 MLAs had decamped to BJP-ruled Gujarat, triggering speculation of instability within Maharashtra's ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government. Read more

'Would like normal relations but...': NSA Ajit Doval warns Pakistan

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Tuesday warned Pakistan that while India is keen on 'normal relations' its 'tolerance threshold for terrorism is very low'. Speaking exclusively to news agency ANI, Doval said the mood in Kashmir had changed after 2019 - a reference to the terror attack in Pulwama in which over 40 Indian soldiers died for their country after a CRPF convoy was targeted by a suicide bomber linked to Pak-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed. Read more

Wimbledon 2022: Ramkumar Ramanathan, Yuki Bhambri knocked out in first round qualifying matches

India's singles players yet again failed to cross the qualifying hurdle at the Grand Slam stage as both Ramkumar Ramanathan and Yuki Bhambri exited the Wimbledon championships with first round defeats. Read more

When Kajol revealed her father Shomu Mukherjee wanted to name her Mercedes: 'He thought why can't I'

Actor Kajol is veteran actor Tanuja and late filmmaker Shomu Mukherjee's daughter. In an old interview, Kajol revealed that Shomu wanted to name her ‘Mercedes’ because he loved the name. In the same interview, she said that her mother Tanuja, was strict and as a child, she got beaten up with ‘ badminton rackets and dishes.’ Read more

International Yoga Day 2022: Yoga asanas to beat indigestion

International Yoga Day 2022: the health benefits of yoga are manifold. From providing relief to the body from back pain, stress and anxiety to improving the flexibility and the range of motion, practising yoga comes with a lot of benefits. It also helps in improving muscle coordination and boosting digestion. The problem of indigestion is faced by a lot of people. With the change in dietary habits, people are often faced with acid reflux and other indigestion issues. Read more