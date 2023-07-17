Evening brief: Flash flood in Kullu claims one life; snowfall in Spiti kills 400 sheep; and all the latest news

Himachal: Flash flood in Kullu claims life, leaves 3 injured; 400 sheep perish in Spiti A man was killed and three others travelling with him were injured when their vehicle was swept away in a flash flood triggered by a cloudburst at Kayas village in Raison area of Kullu district early on Monday. Read more The overflowing river Beas following heavy rains in Kullu district in the northern state of Himachal Pradesh, India. Himachal tourism suffers another jolt after Covid-19 amid heavy rain and flood (REUTERS)

Igor Stimac requests PM Modi to intervene after Indian football team fails to get green signal for Asian Games

The Indian football team is expected to miss the Sports Ministry's criteria to be included in the contingent that will represent the country at the 2022 Asian Games in Huangzhou, China. The ministry had said earlier that when it came to team events, only sides ranking in the top eight of the continental rankings of their respective sports will be allowed to travel for the Asiad. India are only ranked 18th in Asia and with the Games starting in late September, it is impossible for them to jump into the top eight. Read more

Factors leading to infertility in men and women

Infertility means a couple will fail to achieve pregnancy after 12 months of regular intercourse. Here are some factors that can take a toll on one’s fertility. Read more

Karan Johar on Merry Christmas releasing on same day as Yodha: ‘Clashing on a date without the courtesy of a phone call’

Karan Johar has dropped a truth bomb on his Instagram Threads account, criticising film producers and studios' practice to announce release dates already reserved by others without the ‘courtesy of a phone call’. He may be referring to the makers of Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas announcing its release date, which will be the same as Karan's production Yodha. Read more

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. ...view detail