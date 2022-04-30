Evening brief: Gap between 2nd Covid jab, booster dose to remain 9 months, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Gap between second Covid vaccine dose, precaution jab to continue to be 9 months

It may take longer to revise gap between the second covid vaccine dose and precaution dose. Read more

'Biased...': Ex-judges, veterans slam 'open letter' to PM on hate politics

After a group comprising 108 former civil servants in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleged politics of hate. Read more

'Stop hitting...', Elon Musk on US lawmaker's jibe at him on Twitter

Tesla chief executive officer Elon Musk on Saturday got involved in a Twitter spat with a US representative. Read more

'It was decided Mahi will go if...': Yuvraj reveals 'dressing room conversation' over Dhoni's promotion in 2011 WC final

Dhoni finishes off in style. A magnificent strike into the crowd! India lift the World Cup after 28 years!" said Ravi Shastri. Read more

Ayurveda expert on amazing benefits of sabja seeds; how to eat, who should avoid

Sabja seeds also known as sweet basil seeds make for a wonderful superfood that health-conscious people cannot afford to ignore. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON