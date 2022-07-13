Evening brief: Govt's new railway line project to link 2 states, 3 religious places and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Centre's new railway line project will link 2 states, 3 religious places

The Narendra Modi government on Wednesday approved the Taranga Hill-Ambaji-Abu Road new railway line to provide connectivity and mobility, union minister Anurag Thakur informed at the press briefing after the huddle. Read More

'Must end fascist threat to democracy': Lanka PM as protests reach his office

The situation in crisis-hit Sri Lanka worsened on Wednesday as the agitation intensified with the fleeing of embattled President Gotabaya Rajapaksa while handing over charges to Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe. According to reports from local media, the anti-government demonstrators stormed into Wickremesinghe's office, hours after he was named as acting president. Read More

Patna: 275 IEDs, country-made rocket launchers recovered from Maoist hideouts

In a major crackdown, a special operations team of the CRPF’s Cobra Battalion, STF, and district police have recovered 275 Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), 25 cane bombs, a country made rocket launcher and other equipment from Maoists’ hideouts at Aurangabad district in Patna, police said on Wednesday. Read More

‘This Indian team should win all ODI and T20I World Cups, and Champions Trophy’

Former England captain Michael Vaughan said the current Indian limited-overs unit should win all white-ball ICC tournaments - ODI World Cup, T20 World Cup, Champions Trophy. Read More

When Katrina Kaif spoke about Salman Khan working with ‘girls who look like her': 'If he misses me...'

Katrina Kaif was asked in an old interview if Salman Khan worked with Zarine Khan in his 2010 film Veer because she looked like Katrina. Read More

