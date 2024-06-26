 Evening brief: Heavy rain alert for north India; Pak puts onus on India for engagement, and more | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Evening brief: Heavy rain alert for north India; Pak puts onus on India for engagement, and more

ByHT News Desk
Jun 26, 2024 06:27 PM IST

A shortlist of the biggest headlines, recommended stories, and a special collection of news items that you should check out.

IMD forecasts heavy rainfall across northwest India from June 28 to 30, with monsoon advancing into several states. Delayed by a week, monsoon progress shows a 19% rain deficit nationally, notably 57% in northwest India. M. Rajeevan predicts active monsoon phases with potential for extreme rains and flooding in north India over the next 2-3 weeks. IMD issued orange alerts for Uttarakhand, East Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and West Uttar Pradesh. The monsoon is expected to cover the entire country by July 5, according to extended forecasts. Dig deeper

Agra: Tourists enjoy during rains, at the Taj Mahal, in Agra, Wednesday, June 26, 2024. (PTI Photo)(PTI)
Agra: Tourists enjoy during rains, at the Taj Mahal, in Agra, Wednesday, June 26, 2024. (PTI Photo)(PTI)

Pakistani deputy prime minister Ishaq Dar said the need for India to reassess bilateral relations as India's BJP-led government begins a new term. Speaking in Islamabad, Dar said Pakistan is open to constructive engagement but pointed India's decision on Jammu and Kashmir as detrimental to ties. He urged India to create an environment for meaningful dialogue and criticised what he termed as India's campaign against Pakistan. Dar also discussed Pakistan's relations with Afghanistan and China, stressing cooperation and stability. He said Pakistan is commited to strategic stability in South Asia while advocating against terrorism from Afghan soil and promoting CPEC with China. Dig deeper

Latest News

Prajwal Revanna's bail plea in rape case rejected by Bengaluru court Dig deeper

Arunachal Pradesh: 15 students assaulted in hostel, 5 seniors suspended Dig deeper

India News

‘Empty threats won’t work': Asaduddin Owaisi on backlash against ‘Jai Palestine’ slogan in Lok Sabha Dig deeper

‘CBI wants to defame us’: What Kejriwal told Delhi court after being arrested Dig deeper

Global Matters

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange returns to Australia a free man after US legal battle ends Dig deeper

Hillary Clinton warns Biden at 'disadvantage' in facing Trump during first presidential debate; 'There's no way he can…' Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

Taylor Swift, named Time magazine's Person of the Year, continues to dominate headlines after winning big at the Grammy Awards and setting records with The Eras Tour's concert film. She recently surprised fans at London's Wembley Stadium by performing with her boyfriend, Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs. Meanwhile, Meghan McCain has expressed concerns about Swift's media saturation, suggesting a break might benefit both her and commentators. Swift's ongoing tour, grossing over a billion dollars, showcases a retrospective of her career with more than 40 tracks, including those from her latest album, The Tortured Poets Society. Dig deeper

(That’s all we have at this hour in our evening briefing. Catch you tomorrow morning)

News / India News / Evening brief: Heavy rain alert for north India; Pak puts onus on India for engagement, and more
Follow Us On