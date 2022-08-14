Home / India News / Evening brief: Imran Khan praises India yet again, and all the latest news

Evening brief: Imran Khan praises India yet again, and all the latest news

Published on Aug 14, 2022 04:52 PM IST
Here are today's top news, analysis, and opinion.
Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan. (File photo)(REUTERS)
Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan. (File photo)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Here are today's top news, analysis, and opinion.

‘India gained independence with us…’: Imran Khan praises India, again. Watch

Imran Khan, former Pakistan prime minister, vented out his frustration against the Shehbaz Sharif government yet again by showering praise on India. Read more

‘Totally unacceptable’: Kerala governor on KT Jaleel's ‘Azad Kashmir’ remark

Kerala governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Sunday criticised the remarks made by ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) leader KT Jaleel on Kashmir and said it was "totally unacceptable". Read more

'Would have had longer career had I been picked by RCB. But IPL is unsentimental': Ross Taylor

Taylor has recently been grabbing headlines following the release of his new autobiography, Ross Taylor: Black & White, written with Paul Thomas, where he made another big admission on the IPL. Read more

When Saif Ali Khan said producers make a genetic bet on star kids: 'Sometimes genes pass on, sometimes they don't'

Saif Ali Khan had once shared his views on why producers choose to cast star kids in films and why he thinks they make a bet on their genes. Read more

Independence Day 2022: Get freedom from these 5 harmful habits

On August 15, India will commemorate 75 years of freedom. It is an occasion to celebrate liberation from oppression, tyranny, and injustice. Read more

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

