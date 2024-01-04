Evening brief: India condemns Iran blasts, Cong renames ‘Bharat Nyay Yatra’ as ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’; latest news

India on Thursday condemned the twin explosions during a memorial ceremony in Iran that killed more than 100 people, saying that the incident is “shocking and saddening”. Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal in a statement expressed solidarity with the Iran government and the people of the country. “We are shocked and saddened on the terrible bombings in the Kerman City of Iran. At this difficult time, we express our solidarity with the government and people of Iran. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims and with the wounded,” the MEA wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. According to Iranian officials, two rapid explosions took place on Wednesday near the burial site of Iranian general Qasem Soleimani in Kerman resulting in the death of at least 103 people. The incident took place as Iran commemorated the anniversary of Soleimani's killing in a US drone strike in 2020. Dig Deeper Damages inflicted on vehicles as part of the twin explosions in Iran(AP)

Congress on Thursday renamed its ‘Bharat Nyay Yatra’ that is scheduled to kick off from January 14 from northeastern India to the western shore. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said that the march will now be called ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’. “In the meeting of all general secretaries, in-charges, PCC chiefs and CLP leaders, it was felt that the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ has become a brand that is embedded in minds of people. We should not lose it,” Ramesh said, referring to the march carried out by Rahul Gandhi in September 2022 from Kanyakumari to Srinagar in January 2023," he added. Dig Deeper

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The Latest News

Vice Admiral Dinesh Tripathi appointed Vice Chief of Navy. Dig Deeper

Cong's ‘Bharat Nyay Yatra’ renamed as ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’. Here's why. Dig Deeper

'Don't need pity': Congress attacks Mamata Banerjee over Bengal seat sharing. Dig Deeper

India News

BJP got ₹259 cr in donations via electoral trust in 2022-23: ADR. Dig Deeper

‘Thank people for their hospitality’: PM Modi recalls his visit to Lakshadweep. Dig Deeper

‘I feel so happy,’ says Ayodhya woman who received letter, gifts from PM Modi. Dig Deeper

Global Matters

Las Vegas suspect jumps over bench, violently attacks judge for denying probation: Watch. Dig Deeper

Jeffrey Epstein list: Who are John Does? Guide to names by numbers. Dig Deeper

Pornhub blocks millions of user's access in multiple US states amid age verification law. Dig Deeper

Sports Goings

It was a rare spectacle in Test cricket as the match in Cape Town featured the completion of two innings on Day 1 and the culmination of the game in only the second session of the second day as India emerged victorious over South Africa by 7 wickets, resulting in the two-match series ending in a 1-1 draw. The entire match proved to be a bizarre affair, with South Africa bowled out for a mere 55 runs before India experienced a startling collapse of their own. Despite standing at 153/4 with Virat Kohli nearing a half-century and KL Rahul solidifying his stay at the crease, India lost all six remaining wickets without adding a single run. Dig Deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Delhi has been reeling under extremely cold conditions as daytime temperatures drop to 15 degrees, with little sunlight to bring relief. Extreme cold can lower immunity and aggravate conditions like hypertension and respiratory issues such as asthma and COPD. It also adds to the troubles of arthritis patients as they may experience more pain, swelling and stiffness in cold temperatures. Cold temperatures can also affect skin and hair health. It is important to cut outdoor time when it's freezing cold outside and one should make sure to cover the body in layers. Apart from preventing exposure to cold, nourishing your body to fight the cold wave conditions is also important. From hydrating yourself to eating a balanced diet, the right dietary habits can help boost immunity and safeguard overall well-being. Dig Deeper