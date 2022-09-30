Evening brief: India to support Indonesia at G20 Summit, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

India to support Indonesia for G20 Summit amid differences over Russia

India has conveyed its active support to Indonesia to “finalise meaningful outcomes” at the upcoming G20 Summit against the backdrop of sharp divisions within the grouping over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Read more

How will RBI hiking repo rate impact EMI & investments? Experts speak

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday announced a hike of 50 basis points to the benchmark repo rate, pushing the key lending rate to 5.9 per cent. Read more

'Picked up human body parts...': Teacher after blast at Afghan exam centre

A suicide bomber targeted an education centre in a Shiite area of Kabul Friday, killing 19 people and wounding 27, Khalid Zadran - a Taliban-appointed spokesman for the Afghan capital's police chief - told Bloomberg. Read more

Kesariya dance mix teaser: Ayan Mukerji releases early version of the song that Karan Johar hated. Watch here

Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji has dropped the teaser of the dancier version of Kesariya, soon after revealing that the team had to rework the song after filmmaker Karan Johar expressed his strong disapproval of it. Read more

'Jasprit Bumrah is like a Ferrari and Lamborghini. Not your Toyota Corolla': Former Pakistan captain's warning for India

On Thursday, the Indian cricket team suffered a big blow when reports of Jasprit Bumrah in danger of missing the T20 World Cup emerged. Read more

Uber reacts to driver’s ‘Don’t call me bhaya’ notice on seat’s headrest

A picture of a note written on the back of an Uber car seat recently went viral. The funny note left people chuckling and prompted many to share various comments. And now, the tweet has received a comment from the company itself. Read more

'Are you down’, asks Twitterati over reports of Snapchat outage

Instant picture sharing and messaging app Snapchat seems to have malfunctioned and is responding slowly for some users since early morning today. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON