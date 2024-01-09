Evening brief: Kharge's take on India-Maldives row, BJP jabs Kejriwal on RTI over work at Delhi CM's house; latest news

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday reacted to the ongoing diplomatic tensions with Maldives over derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying the latter takes everything 'personally' after he came to power in 2014. "After Narendra Modi came to power, he is taking everything personally. At the international level, we should keep a good relationship with our neighbours...We should act according to time...We cannot change our neighbours..." news agency ANI quoted Kharge as saying. The party president also urged for having good relations with the neighbouring nations. However, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar came out in support of PM Modi and condemned the derogatory remarks. He said that one should respect the prime minister's post and any such comments won't be accepted. Dig Deeper Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge (HT File)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Sambit Patra, sharing a copy of an RTI seeking the cost of works done at Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence, accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor of wanting personal development “at the cost of Delhi's development”. Posting the copy of the RTI on X, formerly Twitter, Patra wrote, “Proof that Arvind Kejriwal wants his personal development at the cost of Delhi's development. The RTI reply received from the Delhi government shows that Rs. 29,56,35,074/- were spent on only civil works at the residence of the Delhi CM.” The information was sought by a Maharashtra resident Ajay Basudev Bose. In his application, Bose asked for “Amount spent on Civil, Plumbing, Electrical, Sewage, Carpentry works at the official Residence of Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal from date 31st March 2015 to 27th December 2022.” Dig Deeper

The Latest News

‘Is it because of hatred rising…’: Farooq Abdullah on India-Maldives row. Dig Deeper

NewsClick case: Accused HR Amit Chakravarty allowed to turn approver. Dig Deeper

Music maestro Rashid Khan passes away after prolonged battle with cancer. Dig Deeper

India News

Suchana Seth, accused of killing 4-yr-old son, was upset about custody battle: Police. Dig Deeper

In a first, India set to chair, host UNESCO's World Heritage Committee session in Delhi. Check dates. Dig Deeper

Global Matters

Gabriel Attal becomes France's youngest, first gay PM: Who is he? Dig Deeper

Imran Khan arrested in connection with attack on Pakistan Army Headquarters on May 9. Dig Deeper

2023 recorded hottest year ever as Earth nears critical 1.5C limit: EU climate monitor. Dig Deeper

Entertainment Focus

Taylor Swift was clearly not amused with host Jo Koy's joke at the expense of her relationship with Travis Kelce at the Golden Globes. The singer took a sip of her drink as the camera focused on her to capture her reaction to the joke. Now, the comedian has reacted to the lukewarm reception to his opening monologue and the Taylor joke at the Golden Globes in a conversation with GMA3: What You Need to Know. Speaking about the poor reception of his jokes at Sunday night's Golden Globe Awards, comedian Jo Koy told GMA3 that there was a particular moment that he felt bad about. Dig Deeper

Lifestyle and Health

A source within the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has confirmed that Suryakumar Yadav will travel to Germany for sports hernia surgery in the coming days while the Indian cricketer is currently recovering at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. Ruled out of the T20I squad against Afghanistan due to a sports hernia, Suryakumar's condition was revealed after an ankle injury during the South Africa T20I series and the health setback has now shed light on the impact of such injuries in cricket and raised awareness on the intricacies of sports hernia, its prevalence in the sport and how athletes navigate treatment and recovery. Dig Deeper

Sports Goings

India's top-performing athletes on Tuesday were conferred with the national sports awards by the President, Droupadi Murmu, in a grand ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhawan. The ceremony is usually held on August 29 to commemorate the birth anniversary of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand, but the event was postponed because of the Asian Games in China, which took place between September 23 and October 8, 2023. The Arjuna Award list comprised 26 athletes and para-athletes. 19-year-old Esha Singh, who on Monday booked her ticket for the Paris Olympics, was the only recipient to have missed the ceremony as she was competing in the Asian Olympic Qualifiers in Jakarta. Dig Deeper