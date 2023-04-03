Home / India News / Evening brief: Law minister attacks Rahul for 'taking a procession' to Surat, and all the latest news

Evening brief: Law minister attacks Rahul for 'taking a procession' to Surat, and all the latest news

ByHT News Desk
Apr 03, 2023 05:06 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Rahul Gandhi in Surat, Rijiju says ‘taking a procession…courts are watching’

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi waves at supporters as he leaves from Surat District Court after filing an appeal challenging his conviction and sentencing in the 2019 criminal defamation case over the 'Modi surname' remark, in Surat, Monday, April 3, 2023. (PTI)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi waves at supporters as he leaves from Surat District Court after filing an appeal challenging his conviction and sentencing in the 2019 criminal defamation case over the 'Modi surname' remark, in Surat, Monday, April 3, 2023. (PTI)

Union law minister Kiren Rijiju stepped up the attack on Rahul Gandhi as the Congress leader arrived in Surat along with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and party veterans to appeal against his conviction in the 2019 defamation case. Read more

BJP-AIADMK alliance to continue: EPS

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader Edappadi Palaniswami (EPS) on Monday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s central leadership has said that the alliance between the two parties will continue. Read more

IIM Sambalpur student bags highest package of 64.61 lakh at Microsoft

For any student, the time of placement is one of the most nerve-wracking phases. Several students update their resumes, prepare for tests, interviews, and so much more. Read more

Web Stories | Emma Chamberlain Posts Pics From Mumbai

Madhuri Dixit reunites with Shah Rukh Khan at NMACC, poses with Tom Holland; Shriram Nene seen with Zendaya

Actor Madhuri Dixit and her husband Dr Shriram Nene recently attended the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) event in Mumbai. Read more

5 ways a dog says 'thank you' to humans

Dogs have their own way of expressing emotions which can make your heart melt. Although certain studies say that dogs may not be able to feel complex emotions pet parents will vouch that their furry companions express gratitude in a number of heart-warming ways. Read more

'In terms of volume of runs...': Ravi Shastri's cracking verdict on Virat Kohli vs Rohit Sharma viral IPL 2023 poll

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli had contrasting outings during the IPL 2023 match on Friday between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore. Read more

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
rahul gandhi kiren rijiju defamation case surat priyanka gandhi vadra + 3 more
Monday, April 03, 2023
