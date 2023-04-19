Evening Brief: Mamata Banerjee's dare over Trinamool's 'national' party status, and all the latest news

'Will resign if...': Mamata Banerjee's dare over Trinamool's 'national' party status

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday rubbished senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's claim that she had dialled Union home minister Amit Shah over Election Commission's decision to revoke TMC’s national party status, saying she would resign from her position if evidence was found to support Adhikari's claims. Read Here.

India overtakes China in population race. Beijing says, 'Want to tell you…'

Shortly after the United Nations said Wednesday India remains on track to become the world's most populous nation - surpassing China by mid-2023 - Beijing hit back boasting of a better trained workforce with nearly 900 million people working towards the development of the country. A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson was quoted by news agency PTI as stressing on skilled labour and said: "I want to tell you that population dividend does not depend on quantity but also quality." Read Here.

India braces for heat-related illness, blackouts as temperatures soar

Temperatures are soaring across India this week, sparking warnings about heat waves and increasing the risk of blackouts, potentially exposing millions of people to heat exhaustion or deadly heat stroke. Read Here.

'Arjun seems to have inherited Sachin's...': Gavaskar after Tendulkar jr. begins IPL career with a bang

The past few days in the IPL 2023 have all been about one man – Arjun Tendulkar. Arjun, 23, has made as many – if not more – headlines than anyone else in the IPL, by first making his much-awaited debut for Mumbai Indians and then picking up his maiden wicket. Arjun, son of the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, stirred the internet when he received his maiden cap from Rohit Sharma at the iconic Wankhede Stadium against Kolkata Knight Riders, and then raised his stocks by defending 20 runs off the final over against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Read Here.

Hydrating Drinks To Have This Summer

Summer season can often leave many dehydrated. Here is the list of drinks that will keep you hydrated this summer. Read Here.

Deepika Padukone seen with Shah Rukh Khan in leaked Jawan pics as they shoot for a special song for his new film

Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan reunited for a shoot in Mumbai on Tuesday. As per multiple reports, the Pathaan co-actors were spotted shooting for a special song for Shah Rukh's forthcoming action film, Jawan, in photos shared on paparazzi and fan pages. Both Deepika and Shah Rukh wore white shirts with black pants and black boots in the leaked pictures from the set. Read Here.

Summer pet care tips: 4 things to remember while walking your dog during summer

Summer time can be tough for your pet child but keeping them indoors all the time can wreak havoc on their physical as well as mental health. Walking your dog is important for their health and also provides mental stimulation. However, extreme heat can be detrimental for your pooch's well-being and pet parents must choose early morning or late evenings for walking their dog. Read Here.

