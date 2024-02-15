Evening brief: Mamata blames RSS for Sandeshkhali violence, Farooq Abdullah's party to go solo in LS polls; latest news

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday blamed Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for the unrest in violence-hit Sandeshkhali village and claimed “there were other plans” during Saraswati Puja. “RSS has a base there. Riots took place there 7-8 years back. It is one of the vulnerable riot spots. We handled the situation strongly during Saraswati Puja or else there were other plans,” the Trinamool Congress supremo said. Stressing her commitment to justice, Banerjee outlined steps taken by her administration in the wake of violence in Sandeshkhali village, which has been on the edge since last week over allegations of sexual harassment and land capture against local TMC leaders. She said that the state Women's Commission and administrative officials had been dispatched to the area and 17 individuals arrested so far. She also highlighted the presence of a women's police team actively engaging with residents to address grievances. Dig Deeper West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (ANI)

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah announced on Thursday that his party would independently contest all seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Speaking at a press conference, NC leader Farooq Abdullah said, “As far as seat sharing is concerned, NC will contest alone and there’s no doubt about it”. The announcement incidentally came days after Farooq Abdullah was summoned by the ED in connection with an alleged cricket scam. On being asked about the elections in Jammu and Kashmir, Abdullah said, "I think that elections in both states will be held with the parliamentary elections." The three-term former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir has been a staunch supporter of the INDIA bloc, regularly participating in all opposition alliance meetings. Dig Deeper

Ishaan Khatter made his first public appearance with rumoured girlfriend Chandni Bainz in September 2023. Since then, the two have been spotted out and about in Mumbai and most recently at Shahid Kapoor-starrer Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya's screening and were spotted at a restaurant on Valentine's Day. Still, they prefer to keep things private as Ishaan has not yet announced he is dating Chandni Bainz. Chandni Bainz, who has reportedly been dating actor Ishaan Khatter for some time now, is a model, who frequently shares elegant photos of herself on Instagram. She currently lives in Mumbai, which is where Ishaan also lives. Her Instagram bio says she is a 'fashion model based in Malaysia/India'. She has also done acting, and hosted events in Malaysia. Dig Deeper

Whether you are a 'repeat offender' or do it once in a while, eating in your bed could be secretly damaging your health. The temptation to carry your snacks or even main course to the bed may strike sometimes but doing it more often can lead to problems like indigestion, hygiene concerns, problems in sleeping, allergies and dental caries. It is not just food, experts often advise against working in your bedroom as well. This is because doing so can lead to decreased alertness, focus, and productivity. The same is true for your dining habits. When you are eating in your bed, tiny crumbs from your plate can find their place in the nooks and corners of your bed and sheet, inviting loads of mould and germs which could in turn lead to allergies, respiratory issues and other infections. Dig Deeper

Throwing his cap in disgust, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma openly expressed his anger in the dressing room after a mix-up between Sarfaraz Khan and Ravindra Jadeja cost India its sixth wicket on Day 1 of the 3rd Test against England. Ending his low-scoring run in the five-match series against Ben Stokes' men on Thursday, Indian skipper Rohit slammed a brilliant century to help the Virat Kohli-less side recover from a jittery start in the 3rd Test at Rajkot. Dropped on 27 by Joe Root, veteran opener Rohit ended up stitching a 204-run partnership with local hero Jadeja. Steering Team India's ship through choppy waters, Indian skipper Rohit scored 131 off 196 balls. Following his dismissal, debutant Sarfaraz Khan teamed up with an on-song Jadeja, who was closing in on his century during the third session. Jadeja was 84 off 153 balls when Sarfaraz joined the Indian southpaw at the crease in the 64th over. Dig Deeper