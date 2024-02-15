 Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan's PTI nominates Omar Ayub as prime minister candidate | World News - Hindustan Times
News / World News / Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan's PTI nominates Omar Ayub as prime minister candidate

Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan's PTI nominates Omar Ayub as prime minister candidate

ByHT News Desk
Feb 15, 2024 02:44 PM IST

Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has nominated party secretary general Omar Ayub as its prime ministerial candidate, according to local media reports.

People walk past a banner with a picture of the former Prime Minister Imran Khan outside the party office of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).(REUTERS / File)
The independent candidates backed by PTI form the largest bloc. However, despite independents winning 101 national assembly seats, a government can only be formed by a recognised party, or coalition of parties, so they would have to join another group to become an effective bloc.

The announcement comes amid the attempts by Nawaz Sharif's PML-N and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's Pakistan People's Party (PPP) to form a coalition government.

Who is Omar Ayub?

Born on January 26, 1970, Omar Ayub belongs to the famous Ayub Khan family, with his grandfather being General Muhammad Ayub Khan, the second President of Pakistan. His father, Gohar Ayub Khan, also had a significant political career, serving as a member of the National Assembly and holding various ministerial positions.

Omar Ayub received his education from reputable institutions both in Pakistan and abroad. He completed his early education in Pakistan and later pursued higher studies overseas.

He joined the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, which was founded by Imran Khan, a former cricketer turned politician who later became the Prime Minister of Pakistan. Over the years, Omar Ayub Khan has held several important positions within the PTI and the government.

He has held various ministerial portfolios, including Minister for Economic Affairs, Minister for Energy, and Minister for Petroleum.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

