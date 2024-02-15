Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan's PTI nominates Omar Ayub as prime minister candidate

Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has nominated party secretary general Omar Ayub as its prime ministerial candidate, according to local media reports. People walk past a banner with a picture of the former Prime Minister Imran Khan outside the party office of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).(REUTERS / File)

The independent candidates backed by PTI form the largest bloc. However, despite independents winning 101 national assembly seats, a government can only be formed by a recognised party, or coalition of parties, so they would have to join another group to become an effective bloc.

The announcement comes amid the attempts by Nawaz Sharif's PML-N and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's Pakistan People's Party (PPP) to form a coalition government.

Born on January 26, 1970, Omar Ayub belongs to the famous Ayub Khan family, with his grandfather being General Muhammad Ayub Khan, the second President of Pakistan. His father, Gohar Ayub Khan, also had a significant political career, serving as a member of the National Assembly and holding various ministerial positions.

Omar Ayub received his education from reputable institutions both in Pakistan and abroad. He completed his early education in Pakistan and later pursued higher studies overseas.

He joined the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, which was founded by Imran Khan, a former cricketer turned politician who later became the Prime Minister of Pakistan. Over the years, Omar Ayub Khan has held several important positions within the PTI and the government.

He has held various ministerial portfolios, including Minister for Economic Affairs, Minister for Energy, and Minister for Petroleum.