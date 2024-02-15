5 unexpected risks of eating in your bed for your health

Whether you are a 'repeat offender' or do it once in a while, eating in your bed could be secretly damaging your health. The temptation to carry your snacks or even main course to the bed may strike sometimes but doing it more often can lead to problems like indigestion, hygiene concerns, problems in sleeping, allergies and dental caries. It is not just food, experts often advise against working in your bedroom as well. This is because doing so can lead to decreased alertness, focus, and productivity. The same is true for your dining habits. When you are eating in your bed, tiny crumbs from your plate can find their place in the nooks and corners of your bed and sheet, inviting loads of mould and germs which could in turn lead to allergies, respiratory issues and other infections. (Also read: How often should you change your bedsheet? An expert answers) When you are eating in your bed, tiny crumbs from your plate can find their place in the nooks and corners of your bed and sheet, inviting loads of mould and germs(Freepik)

It has also been observed that eating in bed can work against mindful eating as the focus is more on relaxation than in enjoying every bite of your meal. Some people also lie down while eating if they are in bed, which could further aggravate the problem as not sitting straight can contribute to acid reflux for people who are prone to it. It can also promote over-eating as you are more likely to watch TV or mobile screen when you are eating in your bed.

Agrees Praveena K, Dietitian, Amrita Hospital, Kochi who feels eating in bed could lead to people eating large portions of food.

"Eating in bed may lead to distractions, resulting in excessive eating and forgetting about portion control. A balanced and controlled diet is essential to keep our bodies healthy and meet all our bodily nutrient requirements. Proper portion sizing is essential to avoid large meals, as overeating can cause obesity," says the nutritionist.

Listing a range of other issues which could arise due to relishing your food in bed, Praveena K feels it could confuse the mind whether one is resting or eating and the faulty posture could lead to digestive issues.

"Additionally, eating in bed can disrupt sleep, as the bed is primarily for sleeping. Engaging in activities like snacking, eating, or watching TV in bed can confuse the mind about its purpose. Lying down immediately after eating can lead to GERD, indigestion, and heartburn due to incomplete food digestion. This position can also cause acid reflux by putting the digestive system in an awkward position. Oral hygiene is crucial; neglecting to brush and wash your mouth after eating can lead to bad breath and dental caries," says the expert.

Dr Neeti Sharma, Sr. Consultant - Nutrition & Dietitics at Marengo Asia Hospitals, Gurugram also feels eating in bed is not just messy but can also trigger allergic reactions or respiratory issues.

Side effects of eating in your bed

Dr Sharma shares 5 side effects of eating in bed for your health which you may not be aware of.

1. Mess and stains: Eating in bed can leave your bedding covered in spills, crumbs, and stains that are difficult to clean up and can draw pests like bed bugs and ants.

2. Poor digestion: Lying down during meals can cause discomfort, bloating, or even acid reflux by obstructing the natural flow of digestive juices. In general, eating upright promotes better digestion and is healthier.

3. Risk of health problems: Eating in bed increases the chance of consuming crumbs or other tiny particles, which can cause allergic reactions or respiratory problems, particularly if you have asthma or other allergies.

4. Hygiene concerns: Food particles left on the bed over time can draw mould and germs, making the sleeping environment unhygienic and possibly unhealthy. Sustaining proper hygiene practices can be facilitated by keeping the bed tidy and used just for sleeping.

5. Sleep issues: By associating the bed with activities other than sleeping, eating in bed might interfere with your sleep cycle and make it more difficult to relax and get asleep when you really want to.