Evening brief: Missing Assam woman, son traced to Pakistan jail, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Assam woman, son traced to Pakistani jail 2 months after going missing

A 36-year-old woman and her son, who went missing from Assam’s Nagaon in November, have been traced to a Pakistani jail where they have been lodged for illegally entering the country, police in the northeastern state said on Friday. Read more

'India's 140 crore population and 100 richest people…': Rahul Gandhi in Panipat

Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra of the Congress resumed its journey on the first day of the Haryana leg's second phase from Panipat on Friday morning. The yatra re-entered Haryana on Thursday evening from Uttar Pradesh. After the night halt, the yatra began from Kurar in Panipat. Read more

'Baseless': Asian Cricket Council 'vehemently' denies PCB chief's allegations on Jay Shah with stern message

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) dismissed PCB chairman Najam Sethi's claims of ACC president Jay Shah 'unilaterally' deciding the council cricketing calendar for the next two years as 'baseless'. In a strongly-worded response to the allegations, The ACC, on Friday, said the structure released by Jay Shah on Thursday, was "approved" in a meeting held on December 13. Read more

The Menu review: Anya Taylor-Joy anchors a wickedly entertaining satire

The Menu review: Succession director Mark Mylod's The Menu morphs from satire to thriller and then to horror, while serving a multi-course cuisine of a lifetime. Read more

WhatsApp introduces proxy server connectivity to bypass ban, internet shutdown

Now, users will be able to communicate through WhatsApp even if the service is banned or blocked where they live, or if they do not have access to internet. Yes, people will be now able to use the Meta-owned platform by connecting through proxy servers, set up by volunteers and organisations. Read more

Bhumi Pednekar's Mexican Getaway

Bhumi Pednekar is holidaying in Tulum, Mexico and has shared a set of photos and videos from her holiday. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON