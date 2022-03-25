Home / India News / Evening brief: Mixed signals from Chinese experts on FM Wang Yi’s India visit, and all the latest news
Evening brief: Mixed signals from Chinese experts on FM Wang Yi’s India visit, and all the latest news

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar meets Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at Hyderabad House, in New Delhi. (ANI)
Published on Mar 25, 2022 04:50 PM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times

Mixed signals from Chinese experts on FM Wang Yi’s India visit

Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi’s visit to India is key to resuming high-level bilateral engagements, stalled since 2020 due to the dragging border tensions along the Line of Actual. Read more   

Yogi Adityanath takes oath as UP chief minister for second time

Yogi Adityanath on Friday took oath as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh for the second time at the Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. Read more 

Heavy power cuts in Bengaluru on March 25 and 26, check list of areas affected

There are many ongoing maintenance works in progress in Silicon city Bengaluru, including the shifting of overhead cables and wires. Read more  

'Don't give me any advice until I ask you': Ex-IPL coach recalls working with MS Dhoni; 'Do not expect me to be there

The great MS Dhoni is put an end to his IPL career… and what a legendary ride it has been. Read more 

RRR movie review: Jr NTR and Ram Charan are dazzling, Bollywood has a lot to learn from this SS Rajamouli epic

Larger-than-life characters, high-octane action sequences, gravity defying shots that give you an adrenaline rush. Read more 

Mira Kapoor turns showstopper at Lakme Fashion Week in colourful bralette and lehenga: See photos, video

The third day of Lakme Fashion Week 2022 saw designers displaying their breathtaking collections at the ongoing show. Read more 

 

 

Sign out