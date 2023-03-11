Evening brief: Most Canadians believe China is a threat, poll shows; and all the latest news

Poll says most Canadians believe China is a threat Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. (AP)

A majority of Canadians hold a favourable view of relations with India, while, conversely, their opinion of China has cratered, according to a new survey released on Friday. Published by the non-partisan, public opinion research agency Angus Reid Institute or ARI, the poll conducted in late February included 1622 respondents. Read more

DCW chief Swati Maliwal says father sexually assaulted her; hit head...

Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal on Saturday said she has been a victim of sexual assault at the hand of her father when she was a child. Taking part in an award function organised by the women's commission, Swati Maliwal said the event made her emotional as the struggle stories of the women awardees reminded her of her own struggle -- how she was 'sexually assaulted' by her father. Read more

Watch: Shubman Gill shuts down critics with insane ton vs Australia; Virat Kohli walks towards opener in epic gesture

Team India opener Shubman Gill brought his second Test century in style during the fourth and final match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia. Shubman reached the three-figure mark in 194 deliveries, smashing 10 fours and 1 six en route to his ton in Ahmedabad. Read more

Sushmita Sen walks the ramp as she resumes work after heart attack, fans laud her. Watch

Actor Sushmita Sen is back at work as she turned showstopper at Lakme Fashion Week on day 3. She walked for designer Anushree Reddy. The actor had recently suffered a heart attack. Read more

Pre-marriage counselling: 5 ways it can help you start married life strong

Marriage is an important milestone in the lives of many individuals. While it can be a time of great joy and happiness, it can also be a period of significant stress and adjustment. To help couples navigate the challenges of marriage and start their lives together on a strong foundation, many experts recommend pre-marriage counselling. Read more

