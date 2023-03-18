Evening brief: NIA squeezes PFI's funding, foils plans to form trained militia, and all the latest news
Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
NIA files chargesheet against 19 PFI leaders, freezes several associated bank accounts
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has charged 19 senior leaders of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) in connection with a criminal conspiracy aimed at destabilising and dis-membering India.
'India believed they could be world beaters...': Hafeez compares Ganguly, Dhoni, Kohli's captaincies
In an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times Digital on the sidelines of the ongoing Legends League Cricket (LLC) in Doha, Hafeez talks about his participation in the tournament, his most memorable India versus Pakistan moment and the 2017 Champions Trophy final.
Uorfi Javed slams Sonali Kulkarni's ‘women are lazy’ remark, tweets 'what’s wrong in wanting rich husband?'
Uorfi Javed slammed Sonali Kulkarni's recent comment calling Indian women 'lazy', which has divided Twitter.
Elon Musk shares list of ‘jobs in the future'. Swiggy too suggests a profile
Elon Musk shared a post describing what future job titles would sound like and it includes 'Gravity Eater', 'Quantum Hunter', 'Glitch Dreamer', 'Void Deer' and 'Boson Cutter'.
Donald Trump and family didn't disclose 17 gifts worth over ₹41 lakh from India: Report
Former US president Donald Trump and his family failed to disclose over 100 gifts worth over $250,000 received from foreign countries during his time in the White House, a report released on Friday by Democrats stated.
Teen drives 6 hours to find ideal prom dress, store owner gives $700 worth outfit for free
A US teen drove six hours to find her ideal dress. And when she did find it, the store owner gave her a big surprise.