Evening brief: NIA squeezes PFI's funding, foils plans to form trained militia, and all the latest news

In a bid to tighten noose around PFI by squeezing funding activities, NIA has frozen 37 bank accounts of the banned outfit.

NIA files chargesheet against 19 PFI leaders, freezes several associated bank accounts

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has charged 19 senior leaders of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) in connection with a criminal conspiracy aimed at destabilising and dis-membering India. Read more

'India believed they could be world beaters...': Hafeez compares Ganguly, Dhoni, Kohli's captaincies

In an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times Digital on the sidelines of the ongoing Legends League Cricket (LLC) in Doha, Hafeez talks about his participation in the tournament, his most memorable India versus Pakistan moment and the 2017 Champions Trophy final. Read more

Uorfi Javed slams Sonali Kulkarni's ‘women are lazy’ remark, tweets 'what’s wrong in wanting rich husband?'

Uorfi Javed slammed Sonali Kulkarni's recent comment calling Indian women ‘lazy’, which has divided Twitter. Read more

Elon Musk shares list of ‘jobs in the future'. Swiggy too suggests a profile

Elon Musk shared a post describing what future job titles would sound like and it includes ‘Gravity Eater’, ‘Quantum Hunter’, ‘Glitch Dreamer', ‘Void Deer' and ‘Boson Cutter’. Read more

Donald Trump and family didn't disclose 17 gifts worth over ₹41 lakh from India: Report

Former US president Donald Trump and his family failed to disclose over 100 gifts worth over $250,000 received from foreign countries during his time in the White House, a report released on Friday by Democrats stated. Read more

Teen drives 6 hours to find ideal prom dress, store owner gives $700 worth outfit for free

A US teen drove six hours to find her ideal dress. And when she did find it, the store owner gave her a big surprise. Read more

