Evening brief: Nitish Kumar reveals plan for 2024 polls, Cong steers clear of Pitroda's 'Ram Mandir' remark; latest news

Evening brief: Nitish Kumar reveals plan for 2024 polls, Cong steers clear of Pitroda's ‘Ram Mandir’ remark; latest news

ByHT News Desk
Dec 29, 2023 06:38 PM IST

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Friday took over as the Janata Dal (United) president at the meeting of his party's national executive in the national capital, a move seen by many as the 70-year-old leader's national ambitions for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. “I didn't seek any post. Thr good work we have done in Bihar has to be publicized across the country. I will travel to different states. The BJP doesn't allow us to highlight our achievements,” Kumar said in the meeting. Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh, who was serving as the JD(U) chief since 2021, stepped down and proposed the CM's name for the top party post. Dig Deeper

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar (Hindustan Times)

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Friday said party chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Sonia Gandhi had received invitations to attend the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22. He said a decision will be taken on whether they would attend the event at an appropriate time. Jairam Ramesh also said the Congress party distanced itself from its leader Sam Pitroda's remarks on the Ram Temple. Pitroda had told ANI that Ram Mandir wasn't the real issue and unemployment was. "Sam Pitroda's statement is not an official statement of Congress. He doesn't speak on behalf of the Congress party," Jairam Ramesh said, per an ANI report. Dig Deeper

Aarti at Ram Temple in Ayodhya: Here's how to book entry passes. Dig Deeper

Congress steers clear of Sam Pitroda remark, acknowledges Sonia Gandhi's ‘Ram Mandir’ invite. Dig Deeper

Sanjay Raut hints at tough seat-sharing stance in Maharashtra, asks Cong to ‘start from zero’. Dig Deeper

Pro-talk ULFA faction signs Memorandum of Settlement with Centre, Assam govt. Dig Deeper

'Haven't we built Ram temples…': Siddaramaiah draws Hindu, Hindutva distinction. Dig Deeper

Solar mission: Aditya L1 to reach Lagrange point in a week, says Somanath. Dig Deeper

China appoints new defence minister, 2 months after ousting ‘missing’ Li Shangfu. Dig Deeper

Turkey detains 29 people with suspected Islamic State ties planning attacks, says minister. Dig Deeper

Russia fires 122 missiles, 36 drones; Ukraine says, biggest aerial of war. Dig Deeper

Several reports on Friday emerged of actor Shah Rukh Khan starring in the fourth instalment of the Dhoom franchise. Now, as reported by Indian Express, the news is "unfounded". A source told Indian Express, “The news of Shah Rukh Khan starring in Dhoom 4 is unfounded. Nothing is locked yet.” As per the report, the work on the film is underway, but the cast of the film hasn't been decided yet. Earlier, many reports claimed that Shah Rukh and Ram Charan will star in Dhoom 4. Dhoom is a 2004 action thriller film directed by Sanjay Gadhvi and written by Vijay Krishna Acharya. It is based on a story by Aditya Chopra. Dig Deeper

Yoga experts claim that the ancient fitness practice offers practical tools to manage anxiety, promoting mental well-being and by incorporating certain straightforward Yoga exercises into your workout routine, you can cultivate a proactive approach to managing anxiety. If you, like us, made a resolution for mental well-being in the New Year 2024, we have good news to help you combat anxiety and reach your wellness goals. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, Founder of Akshar Yoga Kendraa, encouraged fitness enthusiasts to embrace the New Year 2024 with a commitment to our mental well-being through the transformative power of Yoga and suggested integrating the following 10 straightforward Yoga practices into your routine. Dig Deeper

