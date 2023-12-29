Congress steers clear of Sam Pitroda remark, acknowledges Sonia Gandhi's ‘Ram Mandir’ invite

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Friday said party chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Sonia Gandhi had received invitations to attend the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22. He said a decision will be taken on whether they would attend the event at an appropriate time. Satyan Gangaram Pitroda, better known as Sam Pitroda , is a key aide to Congress president Rahul Gandhi(PTI file photo)

Jairam Ramesh also said the Congress party distanced itself from its leader Sam Pitroda's remarks on the Ram Temple.

Pitroda had told ANI that Ram Mandir wasn't the real issue and unemployment was.

"Sam Pitroda's statement is not an official statement of Congress. He doesn't speak on behalf of the Congress party," Jairam Ramesh said, per an ANI report.

"Chairperson Parliamentary Party president Sonia Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge have received invitation for January 22, decision will be taken and communicated at appropriate time," he added.

Sam Pitroda said he had no problem with any religion. "It is okay to go visit the temple once in a while, but you can't make that the main platform," he had told ANI in an interview.

"He is everybody's Prime Minister and not a party's Prime Minister and that's the message the people of India want him to have. Talk about employment, talk about inflation, talk about science and technology and challenges. They (people) have to decide what are the real issues- is Ram Mandir the real issue? Or unemployment is a real issue. Is Ram Mandir the real issue or Inflation is a real issue?" he added.

The statement drew sharp reactions from the BJP.

Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan, senior leaders Sushil Modi and Kailash Vijayvargiya slammed Pitroda over the remarks.

Pradhan said the temple consecration ceremony had triggered a sense of loss, gloom and dread in the Congress. He also said Pitroda's remark showed the party's allergy to Lord Ram and Hindus.

Senior BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar accused the party of appeasement.

BJP leader Sushil Modi said Pitroda had no connection with India.

"He questioned EVM and also Ram Temple. He may not have a belief in God. Lord Ram and our customs are as important as unemployment. People like Sam Pitroda have no knowledge about our culture," Sushil Modi said.

Lord Ram's idol will be installed in the temple on January 22 at a grand event. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his council of ministers are expected to attend the event, along with thousands of seers and celebrities.