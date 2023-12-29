Turkey detains 29 people with suspected Islamic State ties planning attacks, says minister
Reuters |
Dec 29, 2023 03:48 PM IST
Suspects captured in "Operation Heroes-37" on Friday were planning to attack churches and synagogues in Istanbul, Yerlikaya said on social media platform X.
Turkish authorities have detained 29 people suspected of having ties to militant group Islamic State in operations across nine provinces, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on Friday.
Suspects captured in "Operation Heroes-37" on Friday were planning to attack churches and synagogues in Istanbul, Yerlikaya said on social media platform X.
Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here
Authorities have ramped up operations against Islamic State and Kurdish militants in recent weeks, after Kurdish militants detonated a bomb near government buildings in Ankara on Oct. 1.
Share this article