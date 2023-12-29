Turkey detains 29 people with suspected Islamic State ties planning attacks, says minister

Turkish authorities have detained 29 people suspected of having ties to militant group Islamic State in operations across nine provinces, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on Friday. Authorities have ramped up operations against Islamic State and Kurdish militants in recent weeks. (AP)

Suspects captured in "Operation Heroes-37" on Friday were planning to attack churches and synagogues in Istanbul, Yerlikaya said on social media platform X.

Authorities have ramped up operations against Islamic State and Kurdish militants in recent weeks, after Kurdish militants detonated a bomb near government buildings in Ankara on Oct. 1.