Evening brief: ‘No alliance with topiwallas’ - Gujarat tribal leader stings AAP and all the latest news

‘No alliance with topiwallas’: Gujarat BTP leader Vasava stings AAP on alliance

Gujarat’s Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP), which has been in an alliance with Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) since May, on Monday signalled the end of the four-month-old partnership, saying that this party did not want to team up with any party that wears saffron or white-coloured caps. Read more

UP on high alert after Gyanvapi ruling; Patrolling intensified

The Yogi Adityanath government sounded alert in all sensitive areas of Uttar Pradesh including the old city areas in the state capital Lucknow on Monday ahead of the Varanasi court’s ruling in the Gyanvapi matter. Read more

Global Human Development Index falls for 2nd straight year, India at 132

United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has published its Human Development Index (HDI) report for 2021-22, noting that for the first time in 32 years that the UN agency has been calculating HDI, the index declined globally for two straight years. Read more

Sunny Deol quips social media keeps out-of-job people busy: 'It's an entertainment, kind of cinema'

Sunny Deol has admitted that he reads comments about him on social media, but noted that he likes to keep a safe distance from getting too involved. Read more

‘Who wants to see him in India’s T20 WC squad? Can be our trump card': Harbhajan Singh on young Umran Malik

India's squad for the T20 World Cup is likely to be announced anytime now. The selection committee led by former India pacer Chetan Sharma were slated to meet on Monday afternoon to finalise the 15 for the world event in Australia in about a month's time. Read more

Hand, foot and mouth disease in kids: Watch out for these symptoms; dos and don'ts for parents

Hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) is in news these days with the rise in number of tomato flu cases in India, which is touted as another variant of HFMD. Read more

India-made Volkswagen Virtus sedan's exports commence

Volkswagen India has commenced exports of the locally-built Virtus sedan, which has joined the Taigun to become a part of the MQB-A0-IN platform vehicles to be exported to other countries. Read more

