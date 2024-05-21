Evening brief: PM Modi invokes Ambedkar to target Cong, Odisha CM's aide attacks Sambit Patra; all latest news

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday accused India's first prime minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru of ‘opposing’ reservations for the deprived castes. Addressing a rally in Bihar's Motihari, the prime minister said,"Had it not been for Baba Saheb Ambedkar, Nehru would have never agreed to quotas for SCs, STs and OBCs. Nehru had made his views clear on the issue in letters he wrote to the then chief ministers in the country." "This has been the Congress' trait under successive prime ministers. Be it, Indira Gandhi or Rajiv Gandhi, they all opposed reservations. SCs, STs and OBCs have never got respect from the Congress", Modi was quoted by PTI as saying. Modi made the allegation while lashing out at the opposition parties including Congress, accusing them of spreading a "falsehood" that the BJP, upon return to power with a brute majority, could scrap quotas by changing the Constitution. Dig Deeper Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Bureaucrat-turned-politician and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader VK Pandian on Tuesday took a dig at BJP leader Sambit Patra over his decision to undertake penance by observing fast for three days, saying the Puri Lok Sabha candidate should take care and eat properly because of prevailing heat and dust. Sambit Patra courted controversy by calling Lord Jagganath, a revered deity in Odisha, an ardent ‘bhakt’ (devotee) of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. After a huge uproar over what he termed a “slip of tongue”, Patra on Tuesday apologised and announced he would undertake penance by observing fast for three days. Taking to X, Patra said: "…For this mistake, I apologise at the feet of Lord Sri Jagannath. I will fast for the next three days to atone for this mistake." Dig Deeper

Sanjay Dutt, who was part of the upcoming Akshay Kumar-starrer Welcome To The Jungle, has reportedly excited the film. According to a report by Pinkvilla, Sanjay left the film because of health concerns. A source close to the development confirmed to the portal that the actor had shot for the film for only one day in Madh Island, Mumbai. Welcome To The Jungle is the third installment of the popular Welcome franchise. Several recent reports had said that Sanjay shot for 15 days, but Pinkvilla reported it was just a day of filming. The portal's source added that Sanjay's character had a lot of action in the movie, and hence, he decided to walk out considering his health issues. Dig Deeper

Phalsa, the tiny sweet and sour summer fruit that has no fewer fans than the season's favourite mango is a storehouse of wonderful micronutrients and is ideal to beat the searing summer heat. Those with a 'tangy tooth' wait for it year-long to relish its incredible taste. Apart from the fruit, many people like to have Phalsa juice in the season; it can help you get rid of indigestion and is a cure for heatstroke. Packed with Vitamin C, Vitamin A, iron and amazing antioxidants, phalsa can help you fight chronic illnesses, diseases and infections. Above all, it being a low calorie and low glycaemic index fruit, phalsa is the perfect mid-meal snack for people with diabetes. Dig Deeper

The Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) in Pune granted bail to a 17-year-old hours after his speeding Porsche hit a bike, killing two people. As per reports, the board asked the minor to work with traffic police for 15 days and write a 300-word essay on road accidents as his bail conditions. This news has sparked anger among people, with many demanding stricter actions. The juvenile, the son of a builder in Pune, was driving a car without a registration number. He reportedly hit the motorcycle with his vehicle at around 2:30 am in the Kalyani Nagar area. Following the incident, a case was registered against the accused under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Dig Deeper

Moments after Chennai Super Kings' heartbreaking loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium last Sunday, and subsequent exit from the race to the playoffs in the ongoing IPL 2024, speculations began that MS Dhoni might have just played his final competitive cricket match of his legendary career. Amid many a report addressing the matter of whether Dhoni would return for one last season for Chennai next year, the franchise CEO ended his silence on the topic. Speaking to Indian Express on Tuesday, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan said that “there hasn’t been any discussions” on the issue. “There were no discussions in the dressing room about it. We have never asked him about his future and neither has he said anything about it…” he said. Dig Deeper