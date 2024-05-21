 'Swati Maliwal called me out of sheer anguish': Delhi LG backs AAP MP | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, May 21, 2024
New Delhi oC
'Swati Maliwal called me out of sheer anguish': Delhi LG backs AAP MP

ByHT News Desk
May 21, 2024 04:24 PM IST

Swati Maliwal has accused Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar of assaulting her.

Delhi's lieutenant governor VK Saxena on Tuesday backed AAP MP Swati Maliwal over the latter's alleged assault at Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's house, saying he was "deeply distressed" with the media narrative unfolding over the matter. In a statement by Delhi's Raj Niwas, Saxena, who has had a frosty relationship with the AAP-led Delhi government, claimed Maliwal had called him and narrated at length "her traumatic experience" out of "sheer anguish".

A team of Delhi Police along with AAP MP Swati Maliwal at the residence of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal to investigate an alleged assault case.
A team of Delhi Police along with AAP MP Swati Maliwal at the residence of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal to investigate an alleged assault case.

VK Saxena said during her call, Swati Maliwal told him about the "intimidation and shaming that she is being subjected to by her own colleagues".

"I have been deeply distressed over the unfolding media narrative over the last few days on the issue of alleged assault on Swati Maliwal, MP, Aam Aadmi Party, at the residence of Chief Minister, when she went there to meet him all alone. Yesterday, she called me out of sheer anguish, describing at length her traumatic experience, and the subsequent intimidation and shaming that she is being subjected to by her own colleagues. She also expressed concerns over reported tampering of evidence and coercion against her," he said in the statement.

Swati Maliwal has accused Bibhav Kumar of repeatedly slapping and kicking her repeatedly in the drawing room of Arvind Kejriwal's house in Delhi, on May 8. She claimed Kejriwal was inside her house when the alleged assault took place.

The Aam Aadmi Party, meanwhile, has backed Kejriwal's personal secretary, claiming that Swati Maliwal had barged into the chief minister's house without a prior appointment. The party further claimed that she wanted to harm Kejriwal at the behest of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

On Monday, Atishi claimed the BJP made Maliwal file an FIR against Bibhav Kumar using an old ACB case as leverage.

The AAP has released several CCTV clips of Kejriwal's residence at the time of the alleged incident, claiming the videos show Swati Maliwal walking normally after the alleged assault.

The Bharatiya Janata Party today asked Kejriwal to explain how Swati Maliwal entered his house without an appointment despite his Z-level security detail.

Bibhav Kumar was arrested on Sunday by the Delhi police.

Meanwhile, the police today recorded the statements of all the staff present in Kejriwal's house on May 13.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

