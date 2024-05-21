BJP directs new ‘appointment’ query at Arvind Kejriwal over Swati Maliwal assault

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday asked Arvind Kejriwal a fresh question over AAP MP Swati Maliwal's alleged assault, saying how could the former chief of Delhi Commission for Women enter the chief minister's official residence without securing a prior appointment. Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener, Arvind Kejriwal.(File)

Raising doubts on AAP's allegation that Swati Maliwal barged into Arvind Kejriwal's house without an appointment and created a ruckus, BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi said no one can enter a chief minister's house without prior permission.

"If there was no appointment then how could she come inside your residence? If anyone goes to any chief minister's residence without appointment he is not allowed to get in. You should answer how she got in," said Trivedi.

Sudhanshu Trivedi pointed out that Kejriwal has Z-category security. He wondered what action his security personnel took if an intruder had sneaked into his house.

“Kejriwal has Z category security...If an intruder had got inside his residence, what steps did his security personnel take against her as per security protocol? He has filed a report of trespassing after four days,” the BJP leader said, reported ANI.

Swati Maliwal has claimed that Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar had slapped and kicked her inside the Delhi CM's drawing room.

The AAP, however, has alleged that she came into the house with the intention of harming Kejriwal, who is out on interim bail. The party claimed she wanted to meet the CM without a prior appointment and abused security personnel when they stopped her. It alleged that BJP made Maliwal file an FIR against Bibhav Kumar by using an old corruption complaint as leverage.

Sudhanshu Trivedi questioned Kejriwal over the presence of Bibhav Kumar, saying why was the latter inside the chief minister's house despite holding no political or government posts.

"Bibhav Kumar was inside his residence, who technically holds no post in today's date, neither holding any government post nor any political post. If he was in the chief minister's residence, did he take any appointments? Show in the appointment list that Bibhav Kumar's appointment was there. If there was no appointment, then in what capacity was he inside CM's residence?" he added.

Sudhanshu Trivedi said chief ministers have a schedule that lists their daily engagements. He dared Arvind Kejriwal to release his official schedule to prove that he was not present at his house at the time of the incident.

The Delhi police said today that Kumar will be taken to Mumbai where he formatted his phone.