Evening brief: Protests after Ranil Wickremesinghe elected as Sri Lanka President, and all the latest news

Protests outside presidential office after Ranil Wickremesinghe elected

A large number of protesters gathered outside the secretariat in Sri Lanka's Colombo Wednesday as lawmakers chose Ranil Wickremesinghe to succeed as president Rajabaya Gotapaksa - who fled the island nation as it grapples with its worst economic crisis. Read More

Punjab encounter ends: Two accused in Moose Wala murder case killed near Attari border

The encounter between Punjab Police and two gangsters involved in Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder on May 29 ended with the duo’s death at Hoshiar Nagar village near Attari border in Amritsar on Wednesday, police sources said. Read More

On plea to stop Zubair from tweeting, SC says 'Like asking person not to speak'

In major relief for Mohammed Zubair, the Supreme Court on Wednesday granted bail to the fact-checker and Alt News co-founder in all FIRs registered against him in Uttar Pradesh. Read More

'Those who played 1-2 matches are giving opinions on him. I can only laugh'

One of the primary concerns in the Indian team has been the form of Virat Kohli. The former India captain couldn't go past the 20-run mark in any of his six innings across all three formats on the tour of England, adding to the worries among fans and former cricketers after Kohli endured a poor outing in the 2022 Indian Premier League. Read More

Toilet Ek Prem Katha producer Prerna Arora charged with money laundering by ED in alleged fraud of ₹31 crore

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has registered a case of money laundering against film producer Prerna Arora. She is known for producing films like Akshay Kumar-starrers Toilet Ek Prem Katha and Pad Man, among others. Read More

White tea: Expert reveals why it is a great health companion

A slurp of scrumptiousness and a sip of pure bliss, in India, tea is not just a drink but a part of our soul; it is woven deep inside our cultural identity and knows no barriers, geographical or otherwise. Read More

