Protests outside presidential office after Ranil Wickremesinghe elected
A large number of protesters gathered outside the secretariat in Sri Lanka's Colombo Wednesday as lawmakers chose Ranil Wickremesinghe to succeed as president Rajabaya Gotapaksa - who fled the island nation as it grapples with its worst economic crisis. In visuals shared online protesters can be seen holding flags and raising slogans outside the presidential office. Protesters have said both Rajapaksa and Wickremesinghe - then the prime minister - quit, and warned of more agitations if their demands aren't met.
Disheartened protesters told Reuters they see the 'same values, corruption and oppression in Ranil as seen in Gotabaya Rajapaksa'. "We will continue the protest until Ranil goes home. It might take us a week, a month, two months, or 98 days. But we know people in Sri Lanka are not going to stand for it. We will get back on the streets and continue," one person said.
A six-time PM, Ranil Wickremesinghe beat out dissident Dullas Alahapperuma and leftist Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake in the presidential election to succeed Rajapaksa. He secured 134 votes in the 225-member House .
Alahapperuma got 82 votes and Dissanayaka just three.
"My effort was to support consensus-based policy-making to provide solutions to a deeply suffering population. I believe the space for that still exists and I will continue to work to strengthen that effort and work for the people," Wickremesinghe said later.
"This is simply another milestone in my career. I hope that at least now you will cultivate the mentality to listen to the suffering masses," he was quoted by Reuters.
The selection of a new preisdent was necessitated after Rajapaksa fled - first to the Maldives and then to Singapore - to escape widespread protests. He fled as tens of thousands of protesters stormed his home and the presidential office in Colombo.
UN slams killings, human rights abuses under Afghanistan's Taliban
Hundreds of people have been killed in Afghanistan since the Taliban overran the country nearly a year ago, even though security on the whole has improved since then, the United Nations said in a report Wednesday. In its report, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan also highlighted the poor situation of women and girls since the Taliban takeover and how they have been stripped of many of their human rights under Afghanistan's current rulers.
Indian passport gives visa free access to 60 countries. List here
India has ranked 87th on the Henley Passport Index – a global passport rankings chart that uses data from the International Air Transport Authority to rank 'strongest' and 'weakest' among 199 passports. India's passport provides visa-free access to 60 nations. India fell two places in the third quarter but rose three from the corresponding period last year. India ranked 90th in Q3 and Q4 in 2021. Full list of countries India has visa-free access to:
Tianjin gas explosion in north China: 1 dead, 12 injured
One person has died in a gas explosion that injured 12 others at a six-story residential building in the Chinese port city of Tianjin, state media said Wednesday. A trapped person who had been pulled out on Tuesday at 5:40 p.m., more than 10 hours after the morning blast, had weak vital signs and died after being taken to a hospital, according to a Tianjin Daily report posted by the Tianjin government on social media.
