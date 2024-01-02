Evening brief: Rahul Gandhi's jibe over truck drivers protest; SC on DMK’s anti-NEET campaign; and all the latest news

Rahul Gandhi, Congress MP, criticized the Modi government for the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita's provisions on road accidents, leading to a nationwide transporter strike. Gandhi accused the government of enacting laws without consulting the affected class, emphasizing the need for dialogue. He expressed concerns about the law's potential impact on drivers, calling it a continuous attack on democracy. The Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita imposes stricter penalties for hit-and-run accidents, triggering protests in Maharashtra, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir. With fuel shortages and panic buying, the issue may be resolved as Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla plans to meet protesting truck drivers. Dig Deeper Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

The Supreme Court rejected a petition opposing Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK party's signature campaign against the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) for medical school admissions. The court stated that children are well-informed and campaigns against national-level exams won't affect them. The petitioner, ML Ravi, argued that the campaign would negatively impact students preparing for the NEET. The bench, however, declined to entertain the petition under Article 32, emphasizing that it was not a suitable case for invoking constitutional jurisdiction. The DMK government previously challenged NEET in the Supreme Court, claiming it violates federalism and state autonomy in education decisions. Dig Deeper

The Latest News

TCS accused of stopping pay of 900 employees, 'forced transfers' of 2000 workers, says report. Dig Deeper

Priyanka Gandhi's 'advertisements enough...' attack on PM Modi over Manipur. Dig Deeper

2023 was China's hottest year since records began: HT Explains. Dig Deeper

India News

Why Mayawati favours a hung house after the 2024 Lok Sabha election. Dig Deeper

Bihar caste survey break-up be put in public domain, rules Supreme Court. Dig Deeper

December GST collections near ₹1.65 lakh crore. Dig Deeper

Global Matters

South Korea Opposition leader Lee Jae-myung stabbed on camera; recovering in ICU. Dig Deeper

Videos: Passengers scream in smoke-filled cabin of Japan's blazing plane. Dig Deeper

Israel ex-spymaster Zvi Zamir, whose 1973 war warning was ignored, dies. Dig Deeper

Sports Goings

In a triumphant return to competitive singles play after 349 days, Rafael Nadal won his Brisbane International opener against Dominic Thiem. The Spaniard, who last played at the Australian Open in 2023 before undergoing hip surgery, showcased his trademark skills, winning 7-5, 6-1. Nadal's dominant performance included precise serving, breaking Thiem twice in the second set. The victory marked an emotional and significant moment for Nadal, signaling his comeback after a challenging year. With this win, Nadal surpassed Ivan Lendl on the all-time leaderboard, securing his 1069th career tour-level victory. He is set to face Aslan Karatsev or Jason Kubler in the round of 16. Dig Deeper

Entertainment Focus

Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu starrer "Dunki" have crossed the ₹400 crore mark in worldwide box office collections on its 12th day. Despite facing competition from Prabhas' "Salaar," which entered the ₹600 crore club in 10 days, "Dunki" has proven successful. Red Chillies Entertainment shared the achievement on Twitter, expressing gratitude for the audience's love. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, "Dunki" explores the concept of 'Donkey Flight,' an illegal method for entering countries like the US, UK, and Canada. Hirani praised SRK's enthusiasm for the project and shared his joy in finally collaborating with the actor after a long desire. Dig Deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Tamannaah Bhatia is celebrating the New Year in London and shared pictures of her holiday on Instagram. The post features the actor in three chic winter outfits with a makeup-free look. In the first look, she wore a black jumper, a grey pinstriped jacket, and flared black pants with accessories. The second look includes an orange turtleneck cardigan, a black jacket, baggy denim jeans, and chunky sneakers. The third outfit consists of a black turtleneck sweater, matching pants, and a long jacket, paired with a red bag. Fans praised her style, and the post captured moments from her London excursion. Dig Deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our evening briefing. Catch you tomorrow morning.