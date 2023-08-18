News / India News / Evening brief: Rahul will contest from Amethi, Priyanka wherever she wants, says UP Cong chief; all the latest news

Evening brief: Rahul will contest from Amethi, Priyanka wherever she wants, says UP Cong chief; all the latest news

ByHT News Desk
Aug 18, 2023 05:07 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Rahul Gandhi will contest from Amethi, Priyanka wherever she wants: UP Cong chief

Rahul Gandhi will ‘absolutely’ contest from Amethi, UP's new Congress chief Ajay Rai claimed on Friday, a day after he was made the party chief in Uttar Pradesh. Read More

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi(PTI)
Hurricane Hilary to give Southwest US a break from heat, but at what cost?

Hurricane Hilary has intensified into a Category 4 storm off Mexico's Pacific coast, with maximum sustained winds of 140 mph. The storm is projected to head towards the central Baja California peninsula, potentially making landfall or staying just offshore. This storm has grabbed attention due to its rarity and potential impact on the US. Read More

Woman's Tamil rendition of Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt's What Jhumka goes viral

What Jhumka, a song from Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh's recent film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has made waves online. As many are creating choreographies, and renditions to this song, an artists wonderful Tamil version of What Jhumka has gone viral. Read More

Oppenheimer box office collection: Christopher Nolan's film crosses 150 cr in India despite Gadar 2, OMG 2

About 15 days after Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer crossed the 100 crore mark at the Indian box office, it's now managed to slowly and surely surpass the coveted 150 crore mark too. Read More

Secret to a strong heart: Discover the power of regular exercise

Fitness experts emphasise the benefits of regular exercise for improving cardiovascular fitness as through exercise, the heart muscle strengthens and becomes more efficient, resulting in the proper distribution of oxygen and nutrients to all organs and tissues. Read More

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

