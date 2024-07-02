Evening brief: Rahul's letter to PM Modi on NEET issue; Porsche crash accused teen's father, grandfather get bail, more

In response to alleged irregularities in the NEET exam, Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to facilitate a parliamentary debate on the matter. Gandhi criticised the government over the alleged paper leak, describing it as a betrayal of students' dreams and highlighting the sacrifices made by their families. He said there is urgent need to address flaws in the higher education system, citing over 70 paper leaks affecting millions of students in the past seven years. Gandhi called for transparency and accountability, urging swift action to restore students' faith in centralised testing systems. Dig deeper New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi during the ongoing Parliament session, in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 2, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)

The father and grandfather of a teenager involved in the Pune Porsche accident were granted bail in a kidnapping and wrongful confinement case related to their family driver. Defense lawyer Prashant Patil confirmed the court's decision, stating his clients would cooperate with investigators under strict bail conditions. The incident, where the teenager allegedly drove drunk and caused a fatal accident in May, sparked public outcry and legal actions. The juvenile's parents are also implicated in separate cases, including evidence tampering. Legal proceedings continue amid ongoing concerns about the juvenile's custody and legal responsibilities. Dig deeper

The Latest News

Delhi high court seeks CBI's response on Arvind Kejriwal's plea against arrest Dig deeper

FDI restrictions in tobacco companies likely soon, says report Dig deeper

India News

'Selective expunction': Rahul Gandhi wants Om Birla to restore Lok Sabha speech Dig deeper

Uttarakhand’s old Lipulekh pass to welcome devotees for Mount Kailash view from Sept 15 Dig deeper

Global Matters

Hawk Tuah girl's opine on Trump sparks feud between Laura Loomer and Bill Ackman, Musk reacts Dig deeper

Sarah Ferguson pens heartfelt note for ‘dear friend’ Princess Diana on her birthday Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

TV actress Hina Khan recently revealed her stage 3 breast cancer diagnosis in an Instagram post, garnering support from peers like Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Samantha, in an Instagram Story, praised Hina's resilience, sharing a clip of Hina attending an event before starting chemotherapy. Hina urged others to face life's challenges head-on and never give up. Samantha responded with prayers and called Hina a warrior. In return, Hina appreciated Samantha's strength in facing her own health battles. Hina, known for her roles in "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai" and "Kasautii Zindagii Kay," is determined to fight the disease with optimism and resolve. Dig deeper

Sports Going

Former cricketer Sandeep Patil praised the BCCI for awarding a ₹125 crore prize to the 2024 T20 World Cup-winning Indian team under Rohit Sharma's captaincy. Patil also highlighted the urgent need for financial support for Anshuman Gaekwad, ailing from blood cancer. Gaekwad, a former player and coach, played a significant role in Indian cricket during his tenure as coach, inspiring players like Sachin Tendulkar. Patil said the importance of assisting Gaekwad with his medical expenses, noting his contributions to Indian cricket as both a player and selector. Dig deeper

