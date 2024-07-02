Delhi high court seeks CBI's response over Arvind Kejriwal's plea against arrest

The Delhi high court on Tuesday sought the response of the Central Bureau of Investigation over chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's petition against arrest by the agency. Delhi CM and AAP leader, Arvind Kejriwal.(PTI)

The court has posted the matter for hearing on July 17.

Arvind Kejriwal's lawyer, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, argued before the court that there was no need for the CBI to arrest the Aam Aadmi Party chief.

"The CBI's FIR is of August 2022, and he is then summoned in April 2023 and questioned for 9 hours. From April till now nothing has been done and thus on the FIR registered in 2022, he is arrested,” he told the court.

Singhvi argued that the arrest memo must reflect some reason and basis for action. He said the basis of arrest must be that the person is a terrorist or a flight risk. He said his arrest was not necessary because he was under judicial custody in the excise police case.

“Arrest memo is quite remarkable. It’s all of 1 para and is of 4 lines,” he added.

The high court bench comprising Justice Neena Bansal Krishna then issued a notice to the CBI seeking the agency's response.

“Issue notice. Notice on behalf of the CBI is accepted. Detailed reply be filed within 7 days. Rejoinder if any be filed within 2 days," the court said, before deferring the hearing.

This is a developing story.