Morning briefing: Delhi HC to hear Arvind Kejriwal's plea today, rain batters Gujarat; and more

The Delhi high court will hear AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal's plea against arrest by the CBI, on Tuesday. A bench led by Justice Neena Bansal Krishna will hear the Delhi chief minister's petition. The petition was filed on Monday. Arvind Kejriwal, whom the Enforcement Directorate arrested on March 21 in the Delhi excise policy case, was arrested by the CBI in June. Dig deeper. Delhi CM and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal being brought to a court by CBI officials in connection with a money laundering case related to the Delhi liquor policy, in New Delhi, Saturday, June 29, 2024.(PTI)

Heavy rain lashed Gujarat for the second consecutive day on Monday, with Kalyanpur taluka in Devbhumi Dwarka district receiving 174 millimetres of rainfall in a 12-hour period ending at 6pm, news agency PTI reported. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a 'red alert' for several districts in the state till Tuesday, June 2. The weather department has predicted extremely heavy showers across Surat, Navsari, Valsad in south Gujarat as well as Jamnagar, Porbandar, Junagadh, Dwarka and Kutch districts in Saurashtra-Kutch region. Dig deeper.

Nag Ashwin's dystopian sci-fi epic Kalki 2898 AD begins with a nostalgically familiar yet oddly unsettling image: a young Amitabh Bachchan. For those born in the 1960-70s have seen the superstar in his heydays, charming the audience with his youth and intimidating them with his seering intensity. But for those of us who've missed out on witnessing his Angry Young Man persona on the big screen, Kalki 2898 AD has got us covered. Dig deeper.

Zayn Malik is the cover star for Harper's Bazaar India's latest issue. The singer got into a sherwani for the photoshoot, and his desi fans have gone into a meltdown over the pictures. The images show Zayn wearing several traditional Indian outfits designed by Manish Malhotra. See the images inside. Dig deeper.

A souvenir shop at Chennai airport has been exposed as a front for a Sri Lankan gold smuggling syndicate. The shop’s owner, Mohammed Sabir Ali, was recruited by the syndicate to help them smuggle gold. Customs have arrested Ali and seven of his employees for their role in smuggling 267 kg gold worth ₹167 crore over a period of two months. Dig deeper.

