 Chennai YouTuber sets up shop at airport for smuggling gold, earns ₹3 crore in two months | Trending - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jul 02, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Chennai YouTuber sets up shop at airport for smuggling gold, earns 3 crore in two months

Edited by Sanya Jain
Jul 02, 2024 07:46 AM IST

A souvenir shop at Chennai airport has been exposed as a front for a Sri Lankan gold smuggling syndicate.

A souvenir shop at Chennai airport has been exposed as a front for a Sri Lankan gold smuggling syndicate. The shop’s owner, Mohammed Sabir Ali, was recruited by the syndicate to help them smuggle gold, reported The New Indian Express.

A shop at Chennai airport was revealed to be a front for gold smuggling (File Photo)
A shop at Chennai airport was revealed to be a front for gold smuggling (File Photo)

Customs have arrested Ali and seven of his employees for their role in smuggling 267 kg gold worth 167 crore over a period of two months.

Ali set up a retail souvenir shop, Airhub, at Chennai airport’s departure lounge. Sources say that a member of the Sri Lankan gold smuggling syndicate, living in Abu Dhabi, paid 70 lakh to help Ali get the lease for the shop.

The syndicate recruited 29-year-old Sabir Ali after seeing videos of his YouTube channel, shoppingboyz, even though he had no prior experience of running a shop. It was also the syndicate that suggested the idea of opening a shop at Chennai airport to help with gold smuggling.

How the scheme worked

Ali and his seven employees were trained by the syndicate - through their shop, they received gold from transit passengers and gave it to receivers outside the airport. For this, the former YouTuber and the employees received a commission of 3 crore for two months.

However, their scheme unravelled on June 29 when a Customs official, who suspected one of the employees, found 1 kg gold powder at the shop. The employee as well as the transit passenger who smuggled the gold were taken into custody, followed by the arrest of Ali and his other employees.

The Customs department is now investigating how all eight members of the group possessed identity cards issued by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), as they were only contract employees. Because of these identity cards, they were not subjected to security checks.

Get World Cup ready with Crickit From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

See more

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Trending / Chennai YouTuber sets up shop at airport for smuggling gold, earns 3 crore in two months
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, July 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On