Evening brief: Sikh separatist leader Amritpal’s supporters clash with cops in Punjab, and all the latest news
Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Punjab: Sikh separatist leader Amritpal’s supporters clash with cops, lay siege to Ajnala police station
Thousands of supporters of Sikh separatist leader and Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh clashed with Punjab Police personnel, who were clearly outnumbered, and broke through barricades at Ajnala, 25km from Amritsar. Read more
Maanvi Gagroo marries Kumar Varun, shares dreamy official wedding pics
Actor Maanvi Gagroo, who announced her engagement last month, married actor Kumar Varun on Thursday. Read more
Pooja Vastrakar ruled out of T20 World Cup, India name replacement as doubts over Harmanpreet remain before semi vs AUS
Hours before the semi-final match against Australia, India suffered a big blow as all-rounder Pooja Vastrakar was ruled out of the Women's T20 World Cup due to an upper respiratory tract infection. Read more
Return of the 90s fashion: Nostalgic trends that are back in style
Past fashion trends have a special meaning for those who lived through them, evoking emotions and nostalgia for a simpler time. Those who did not witness them have a strong desire to connect with the past and be a part of a larger cultural conversation. Read more
Rajasthani Kathputli dance on Shakira's Waka Waka goes viral. Watch
Rajasthan is one of the most popular destinations in India to travel to. The rich culture, heritage, and food are something that many people love to explore. Read more
How to get a lean body?
Building a lean physique entails burning body fat and toning your muscles rather than building muscle mass. Read more