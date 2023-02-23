Evening brief: Sikh separatist leader Amritpal’s supporters clash with cops in Punjab, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times. Supporters of Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh clashing with Punjab Police personnel on Thursday afternoon as they headed for the police station in Ajnala to protest the arrest of his aide in a kidnap and assault case. (HT_PRINT)

Punjab: Sikh separatist leader Amritpal’s supporters clash with cops, lay siege to Ajnala police station

Thousands of supporters of Sikh separatist leader and Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh clashed with Punjab Police personnel, who were clearly outnumbered, and broke through barricades at Ajnala, 25km from Amritsar. Read more

Maanvi Gagroo marries Kumar Varun, shares dreamy official wedding pics

Actor Maanvi Gagroo, who announced her engagement last month, married actor Kumar Varun on Thursday. Read more

Pooja Vastrakar ruled out of T20 World Cup, India name replacement as doubts over Harmanpreet remain before semi vs AUS

Hours before the semi-final match against Australia, India suffered a big blow as all-rounder Pooja Vastrakar was ruled out of the Women's T20 World Cup due to an upper respiratory tract infection. Read more

Return of the 90s fashion: Nostalgic trends that are back in style

Past fashion trends have a special meaning for those who lived through them, evoking emotions and nostalgia for a simpler time. Those who did not witness them have a strong desire to connect with the past and be a part of a larger cultural conversation. Read more

Rajasthani Kathputli dance on Shakira's Waka Waka goes viral. Watch

Rajasthan is one of the most popular destinations in India to travel to. The rich culture, heritage, and food are something that many people love to explore. Read more

How to get a lean body?

Building a lean physique entails burning body fat and toning your muscles rather than building muscle mass. Read more

