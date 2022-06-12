Evening brief|Tharoor says Prophet row 'ironic' amid India's improving ties with Muslim nations, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Ironic as India improving ties with Muslim countries: Shashi Tharoor on Prophet remark row

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Sunday said it is ironic that the India government took "impressive steps" to strengthen its relations with Islamic countries in the past few years but the proliferation of hate speech threatens those ties gravely. Read more

'I was packed and ready to go home. I stole Kallis' whites': Smith reveals chilling tale of batting with 'broken hand'

Former South Africa cricketer Graeme Smith is widely regarded as one of the best captains in Test history. The left-handed batter holds the record for appearing in most Tests as captain, leading the Proteas in 109 games, winning 53. Read more

Maruti Suzuki uses Indian Railways to dispatch 2.33 lakh units last fiscal

Maruti Suzuki India has shipped about 2.33 lakh units with the help of Indian Railways in the last fiscal. According to a senior company official, this is Maruti Suzuki's highest ever dispatch that it carried out since the automaker began the initiative eight years ago. Read more

Janhit Mein Jaari box office day 2 collection: Nushrratt Bharuchha-starrer records 2x growth, makes ₹ 1.25 crore

Actor Nushrratt Bharuchha’s film Janhit Mein Jaari picked up the pace at the box office on Saturday. After a slow start on its opening day, the film has now collected around ₹ 82 lacs on its second day at the ticket counter. Read more

Is stress making you sick? Here are warning symptoms to watch out for

Many people constantly complain of physical issues like neck pain, jaw discomfort, headache, chest pain and a plethora of other problems. They seek medical advice but eventually remain dissatisfied from the treatment and at times fear serious ailment ending up wasting a lot of time which could have been otherwise used productively. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON