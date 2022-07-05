Evening brief: TMC seeks probes into ‘presence of terrorist at BJP meet’, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

TMC seeks probes into ‘presence of terrorist at BJP meet’, Udaipur hate crime

West Bengal’s ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Tuesday demanded independent judicial probes into the alleged presence of a terrorist, who was arrested in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi on Sunday, at a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) meeting as well as into the killing of a tailor in Rajasthan’s Udaipur. Read more

Uttar Pradesh: 6 injured as miscreants hurl crude bombs, open fire in Prayagraj

At least six people were injured when some bike-borne miscreants allegedly hurled crude bombs and opened fire on former general secretary of Allahabad University Students’ Union Nirbhay Kumar Dwivedi and his aides near Bade Hanuman Temple at Bandhwa late on Monday night, police said on Tuesday. Read more

Root, Bairstow star with centuries as England pull off record chase against India, series ends 2-2

Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow scored centuries as England pulled off their highest-successful run chase in Test cricket to defeat India by seven wickets in the rescheduled fifth match of the series. Read more

Ponniyin Selvan I: Fans unimpressed with Vikram, Karthi's new posters, say 'they look fan-made'

The makers of Mani Ratnam’s upcoming magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan: I on Tuesday unveiled the poster of Karthi’s character on Tuesday. Read more

Tina Dabi and husband Pradeep Gawande enjoy a scenic holiday by the beach. See all pics inside

Indian Administrative Service officer Tina Dabi and her husband, IAS Officer Pradeep Gawande, tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in April this year. Read more

Mumbai’s Kaamya Karthikeyan hoists Tricolour at 20,310 feet on Mt Denali in US

Mumbai girl Kaamya Karthikeyan becomes the youngest Indian to climb the highest peak of North America, Mount Denali. Watch here

