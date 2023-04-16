Evening brief: UP govt forms 3-member judicial committee to probe Atiq, Ashraf killings, and all the latest news

UP govt forms 3-member judicial committee to probe Atiq, Ashraf Ahmad's killing Police personnel stand guard as security has been beefed up outside Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's residence, after the killing of Atiq Ahmed and his brother in Prayagraj, in Lucknow, Sunday. (PTI)

The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday formed a three-member judicial committee to probe the killing of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf Ahmad. The commission will be headed by Allahabad high court judge (retired) Arvind Kumar Tripathi, and will include two other members - retired judge Brijesh Kumar Soni and former DGP Subesh Kumar Singh. Read more

‘Fed up’: Former Karnataka CM Jagadish Shettar quits BJP after denied ticket

Former Karnataka chief minister Jagadish Shettar, who was denied a ticket by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to contest the May 10 assembly elections in the state, resigned as MLA and from the primary membership of the party on Sunday. He accused the BJP leadership of humiliating him and said that he will soon decide on his next course of action, whether to fight independently or with a party. Read more

How did Earth gets its water? Missing link found!

According to recent study, Earth's water could have come into existence as a result of chemical interactions between hydrogen-rich atmospheres and magma oceans during planet formation. This study suggests that Earth developed its own water, contradicting the theory that frozen comets or asteroids brought water to a dry young Earth. Read more

Kartik Aaryan performs at Miss India 2023, poses with winners. See pics

On Saturday, Kartik Aaryan performed at the 59th Miss India 2023 pageant being held in Manipur. The Shehzada actor also posted a photo with the eventual winners and shared he was honoured to be in their beautiful company. Besides Kartik, Ananya Panday also performed on the Miss India stage. The event was hosted by Maniesh Paul and actor Bhumi Pednekar. Read more

Arjun Tendulkar makes much-awaited IPL debut for MI; Sachin, Rohit have intense chat, Sara cheers from the stands

The long wait has finally come to an end for Arjun Tendulkar as the son of legendary India batter Sachin Tendulkar is all set to make his IPL debut in the match against Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday. The duo will hence be the first-ever father-son pair to have played in the IPL, with both having made their appearances for Mumbai Indians. Sachin last appeared in the league in 2013. Read more

Mira Rajput dons a simply chic salwar suit for dreamy pics, fan calls her Poonam from Shahid Kapoor's film Vivah

Shahid Kapoor's wife, Mira Rajput's penchant for Indian wear is evident in her breezy kurtas, exuberant lehengas, and elegant sarees. Mira adds a personal touch to each look and carries them with utmost grace for any occasion. Read more

