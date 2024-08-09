Evening briefing: Air India extends suspension of flights to and from Israel; What CEC said on J&K polls, and more news

Air India on Friday extended the suspension of flights to and from Tel Aviv until further notice amid the escalating tensions between Israel and Iran. The Tata Group-owned airline is offering full refunds to passengers with confirmed bookings to and from the Israeli city. Dig deeper An Air India aeroplane at a runway in Hyderabad. (Reuters)

Chief election commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Friday said that the poll panel was committed to conducting assembly elections in the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir “at the earliest”. Dig deeper

Latest News

Puja Khedkar's father booked for altercation at Pune collector's office ‘seeking cabin for daughter.’ Dig deeper

As ‘Vinesh Phogat for Rajya Sabha’ clamour grows, here's what rules say. Dig deeper

Global Matters

‘Mere bete ka bhai’: Pak Olympian Arshad Nadeem's mother showers love on Neeraj Chopra. Dig deeper

Arshad Nadeem's Olympic gold: Pak PM slammed for ‘clownery’' Dig deeper

Sports Goings

Vinesh Phogat's hopes for an Olympic silver medal remain alive after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) accepted her appeal following a disqualification that occurred just before the gold medal bout in the women's 50kg category at the Paris Olympics. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

Cate Blanchett has proven her versatility over the years, but she hasn't had her Hunger Games or Mad Max yet. She takes a shot at the fantasy action genre with her new movie, which unfortunately, feels like a sleepwalk more than a cakewalk. Dig deeper

It's Trending

McDonald’s India introduced “no onion, no garlic” burgers for the month of Shravan - but still managed to annoy a section of the internet. Shravan is considered a highly auspicious month in the Hindu calendar. Dedicated to Lord Shiva, it is a month when devotees observe various rituals, fasts, and prayers. Dig deeper

(That’s all we have at this hour in our evening briefing. Catch you tomorrow morning.)