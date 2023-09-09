Evening briefing: AU chief lauds G20 merger, Assam proposes revoking AFSPA by Oct 1; all the latest news

African Union Commission (AUC) Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat expressed his satisfaction with the African Union's full membership in the G20, emphasizing its significance in enabling Africa to actively address global issues. Mahamat welcomed this development, which had been a longstanding aspiration, and highlighted the opportunity it provides for advancing the continent's interests and enhancing its role in addressing global challenges. This milestone reflects a recognition of Africa's importance on the international stage and opens doors for increased cooperation and influence within the G20 framework, reinforcing the continent's commitment to contributing to global problem-solving efforts. Dig deeper

African Union Commission (AUC) Chairperson. Moussa Faki Mahamat(AFP)

The Assam government, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, has made a significant recommendation to the Central government, urging the withdrawal of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) and the Disturbed Area Act from the state in their entirety by October 1. This decision was reached during a cabinet meeting held in Guwahati. Chief Minister Sarma affirmed the cabinet's approval of this recommendation, stating that it reflects their commitment to remove AFSPA and the Disturbed Area Act completely. The formal request to remove these acts will be submitted to the central government shortly, marking a significant development in the state's efforts to address the current situation. Dig deeper

The Latest News

G20 Summit venue draws attention with iconic Konark wheel Dig deeper

Himachal Pradesh's tourism industry offers abundant discounts amid struggle for revival Dig deeper

Video of The Great Khali teaching Hindi to John Cena goes viral Dig deeper

India News

Ashok Gehlot responds to Home Ministry's statement regarding flight approval, aims to avoid controversy Dig deeper

Chandrababu Naidu claims CID denied evidence presentation, expresses willingness to make sacrifices Dig deeper

At G20 Summit, Modi Urges for global transformation and trust deficit resolution Dig deeper

Global Matters

Video captures the moment earthquake struck Morocco, claiming over 630 lives Dig deeper

Exploring Gisele Bündchen's new $9.1 million residence in Southwest Ranches, Florida Dig deeper

Sports Goings

It's no secret that many Pakistani cricketers are admirers of India's Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Pakistan's captain, Babar Azam, has frequently expressed his desire to learn from Kohli and Rohit. But what about the young talents on the Indian cricket team? According to Shubman Gill, the answer is yes. He described Babar Azam, the current top-ranked ODI batsman, as a "world-class" batter, and stated that they do follow his batting style and admire his skills. Gill emphasized that when a player is performing exceptionally well, everyone watches to learn from their success, and the same holds true for Babar Azam, whom they hold in high regard. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

Shah Rukh Khan's action thriller "Jawan" continues its unstoppable success at the box office. After raking in ₹127.50 crore in India, the film has now amassed a whopping ₹234.29 crore in global box office earnings. On Friday alone, it earned ₹109.24 crore worldwide. Renowned film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan shared these figures on X (formerly Twitter) and highlighted that "Jawan" achieved the remarkable feat of entering the ₹200 crore club globally within just two days. With its collection currently at ₹234.29 crore, the film is poised to set a new record for the biggest weekend earnings by any Bollywood film worldwide. Dig deeper

Health and Lifestyle

During the monsoon season when mangoes are in abundance, it's essential to exercise caution if you or a family member has diabetes. While mangoes offer various health benefits and are rich in vitamins A, B-complex, C, and polyphenols that boost immunity, they also contain natural sugars that can cause a spike in blood sugar levels. Shilpa Joshi, Head of Metabolic Nutrition at Fitterfly, suggests that individuals with well-controlled diabetes can consume mangoes in moderation due to their medium glycemic index (GI) of 56, provided they are mindful of the quantity and timing to maintain stable blood sugar levels. Careful incorporation into the diet is key during mango season. Dig deeper

