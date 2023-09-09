During monsoon, the mango season, it is important to exercise caution if you or a family member has diabetes because although mangoes are beneficial fruits, health experts caution that the natural sugars in mangoes can lead to a surge in blood sugar levels. Therefore, it is crucial to carefully incorporate them into your diet plan. Can diabetics eat a slice of mango daily? (Pixabay)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Shilpa Joshi, Head of Metabolic Nutrition at Fitterfly, revealed, “Mangoes provide numerous health benefits, serving as a rich source of vitamins A, B-complex, C and polyphenols. These nutrients contribute to enhancing immunity. With a medium glycemic index (GI) of 56, mangoes can be consumed in moderation by individuals with well-controlled diabetes, as long as they are aware of the appropriate quantity and timing.”

She advised, “It's important to note that mangoes vary in sweetness and GI, so it's recommended to limit your intake to 2-3 slices at one. This will prevent sudden spikes in blood sugar levels after eating. It's advisable to enjoy mangoes as a snack alongside nuts rather than combining them with high-carbohydrate foods like rice or rotis or puris . Additionally, it's wise to consume some protein along with a mango. For individuals with diabetes, portion control is crucial, and if you have high blood sugar levels, it's best to consult a doctor or dietitian before including mangoes in your diet.”

According to Dr Sachin Chittawar, MD, DM (Endocrinology) at DocTube and Endocrinologist in Bhopal, “Diabetics can eat mangoes in moderation. Can have a slice of mango daily.”

Bringing her expertise to the same, Nina Figueiredo, Clinical Dietitian and Obesity Consultant at Loop suggested -

Consume Moderately: Mangoes are naturally sweet. Eat in moderation to avoid unnecessary blood sugar spikes. Fiber-rich Companions: Pair mangoes with high-fiber foods, this can help slow down sugar absorption and manage blood glucose levels. Avoid Refined Carbs: Steer clear of refined carbohydrates when eating mangoes to prevent a double sugar hit. Fresh over Juice: Choose fresh mangoes over juice. Juice lacks fiber and can cause a rapid rise in blood sugar levels. Maintain Regular Exercise: Regular physical activity is crucial for balancing the sugar spike that might come with mango consumption. Don't Mix with High-Sugar Foods: Avoid consuming mangoes with other high-sugar foods to maintain a balanced diet. Monitor Blood Sugar: Regularly monitor your blood sugar levels while including mangoes in your diet to ensure they're within a healthy range. Never on an Empty Stomach: Avoid eating mangoes on an empty stomach as it can spike blood sugar levels. Prioritise Portion Size: Be aware of portion sizes. One medium-sized mango is sufficient for one serving. Consult a Health Professional: Consult a healthcare provider or dietitian before making significant dietary changes, like incorporating mangoes into a diabetic diet.