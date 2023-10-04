Evening briefing: Bidhuri's remark probe hearing on Oct 10; Delhi court's notice on NewsClick case; all the latest news

The Privileges Committee of the Lok Sabha is set to convene its inaugural meeting next week to address the controversy involving Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament (MP), Ramesh Bidhuri, and his alleged communal comments directed at Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP, Danish Ali, during a special session of Parliament. According to the agenda for the meeting, Ramesh Bidhuri is scheduled to provide oral testimony before the committee on October 10. The matter pertains to complaints filed by various Members of Parliament regarding the purported misconduct of both Ramesh Bidhuri and Kunwar Danish Ali during a discussion on the 'Chandrayaan-3 Mission' in the House. Dig deeper BSP MP Danish Ali (L). BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri (R)

A Delhi court has taken action in response to applications filed by Prabir Purkayastha, the arrested founder of NewsClick, and the company's HR head, Amit Chakravarty. They sought a copy of the FIR (First Information Report) that led to their arrest. The arrests were made by the Delhi Police's special cell, following interrogations and raids on individuals associated with the NewsClick portal, including journalists, freelancers, writers, and satirists. The case is registered under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). Both Purkayastha and Chakravarty were presented before additional sessions judge Hardeep Kaur in the early hours of Tuesday and subsequently remanded to seven-day police custody. Dig deeper

The Congress party is turning its attention to wooing Dalit voters ahead of the 2024 elections, with a focus on BSP (Bahujan Samaj Party) founder Kanshi Ram. This strategic move aims to gain support from the Dalit community, a significant voting bloc in Indian politics. Dig deeper

Starting from October 23, Air India will operate direct flights between Kolkata and Bangkok. Travelers can check the flight schedule for this new route to plan their journeys. Dig deeper

AAP (Aam Aadmi Party) Member of Parliament (MP) Sanjay Singh has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) following searches conducted at his Delhi residence. He is being detained in connection with a money laundering case. Dig deeper

As Manipur marks five months of violence, the Congress party has posed four questions to Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the situation in the state. These questions seek clarity and accountability for the ongoing unrest and violence in Manipur. Dig deeper

The Taliban has responded to Pakistan's threat to expel Afghan immigrants by calling it "unacceptable." This exchange underscores tensions between the Taliban and Pakistan over the Afghan refugee issue. Dig deeper

Rishi Sunak's ‘common sense’ gender lesson: 'A man is a man, a woman is a woman'. Dig deeper

Indian javelin superstar Neeraj Chopra, who led India's athletics contingent at the 2023 Asian Games, made a significant mark by defending his gold medal in the men's javelin throw event in Hangzhou. Neeraj, the reigning world champion, showcased his prowess with a remarkable throw of 88.88 meters, securing the gold at the continental showpiece. While Neeraj's victory was impressive, he faced stiff competition from fellow Indian athlete Kishore Kumar Jena, who claimed the silver medal in the event. Neeraj, India's sole athletics world champion, began the competition with a strong throw of 82.38 meters, setting the tone for his outstanding performance. Dig deeper

The much-anticipated Sunny Deol-starrer "Gadar 2" is set to begin streaming on ZEE5 starting October 6. Directed by Anil Sharma, the film marks Sunny Deol's return to his iconic character, Tara Singh, from the 2001 hit "Gadar: Ek Prem Katha." Produced by Zee Studios, the movie also sees Ameesha Patel reprising her role as Sakeena and Utkarsh Sharma in the role of Charanjeet. The announcement of the digital premiere was made by ZEE5, the streaming platform under Zee Entertainment Enterprises, on its official X page. Fans can now look forward to this long-awaited sequel to a beloved Bollywood classic. Dig deeper

Pumpkin seeds have gained global recognition as a tiny superfood due to their remarkable nutrient profile and health advantages. These edible seeds are commonly roasted for snacking and are versatile additions to salads, trail mixes, smoothies, and granola. They can also be soaked and sprouted to enhance their nutritional value. Pumpkin seeds are a treasure trove of essential micronutrients, including magnesium, zinc, antioxidants, and various vital vitamins and minerals. They exhibit potential in managing diabetes, promoting heart health, and aiding in mood regulation. However, it's important to consume them in moderation due to their calorie content. Notably, pumpkin seeds possess anti-inflammatory properties, which can contribute to the well-being of the liver, bladder, bowel, and joints. Dig deeper

