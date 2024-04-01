Evening briefing: BJP reacts after court order on Kejriwal; Jaishankar slams China's fresh claim on Arunachal; and more
Delhi BJP president Virendraa Sachdeva criticised CM Arvind Kejriwal's judicial custody in connection to the money-laundering case linked to an alleged liquor excise policy scam. Sachdeva's remarks came after Kejriwal's Enforcement Directorate custody ended, calling into question Kejriwal's integrity. He alleged that the scam led Delhi's youth into addiction, urging Delhiites to observe those who have "looted" them. Kejriwal's detention sparked AAP protests and opposition outcry, with claims of misuse of investigative agencies like the ED and CBI to suppress dissenting voices, notably from the INDIA bloc, of which AAP is a member. Dig Deeper
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar firmly rejected China's claim on Arunachal Pradesh following China's release of a fourth list of renamed places in the region. Jaishankar emphasized that changing names does not alter ownership, reaffirming Arunachal Pradesh as an integral part of India. He also highlighted India's military presence in the region. China's move, termed ‘Zangnan’ by them, was criticized by Jaishankar as baseless. The dispute has also drawn attention from the US, with a State Department spokesperson affirming Arunachal Pradesh as Indian territory and opposing unilateral territorial claims across the Line of Actual Control. Dig Deeper
Latest News
Supreme Court refuses to stop Hindu prayers in southern cellar of Gyanvapi mosque. Dig Deeper
Arvind Kejriwal ‘non-cooperative’, named Atishi during interrogation: ED tells Delhi court. Dig Deeper
P Chidambaram attacks S Jaishankar: 'From liberal officer to RSS mouthpiece'. Dig Deeper
India News
Arvind Kejriwal's schedule at Tihar jail: Lunch at 11 am, dinner at 6:30 pm. Dig Deeper
India to witness heatwave conditions during LS poll season, says IMD. Dig Deeper
TMC lodges complaint with EC over action by central agencies. Dig Deeper
Global Matters
12 people including mastermind arrested in connection with terror attack that killed 5 Chinese citizens in Pak: Officials. Dig Deeper
Moscow attack: Iran alerted Russia to security threat before concert hall shooting. Dig Deeper
Hundreds of Bibles burnt down outside a Tennessee church in US on Easter. Dig Deeper
Sports Goings
Hardik Pandya's tenure as Mumbai Indians (MI) captain in the IPL 2024 season has had a rocky start with two consecutive defeats. His team faced setbacks against Gujarat Titans (GT) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). This transition phase for Pandya from Gujarat Titans to MI has been marked by criticism from fans, especially after the high-scoring loss to SRH. The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) clarified that while action could be taken against unruly fans, they would adhere to BCCI guidelines. Despite the challenges, Pandya remains focused on performance, according to teammate Piyush Chawla, hoping for a turnaround in MI's fortunes soon. Dig Deeper
Lifestyle and Health
Indulging in comfort foods during stress can worsen mood and lead to weight concerns. Nutritionists advise opting for nutrient-rich snacks like bananas, almonds, green tea, seasonal fruits, makhana, and Greek yogurt to combat stress effectively. Bananas with potassium help regulate blood pressure, almonds provide magnesium for relaxation, and green tea contains L-theanine for calmness. Seasonal fruits offer Vitamin C and antioxidants, while makhana and Greek yogurt support gut health and reduce inflammation. Choosing these snacks wisely boosts energy levels and mental well-being, ensuring a healthier approach to managing stress in the long term. Dig Deeper
