Supreme Court refuses to stop Hindu prayers in southern cellar of Gyanvapi mosque

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to stop Hindu prayers in the southern cellar of the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi. However, the top court ordered status quo on the religious observances by the Hindus inside the mosque premises.



“Bearing in mind the fact that the Namaz is offered by Muslim community unhindered after the orders dated Jan 17 and Jan 31 and the offering of pooja by Hindu priest is confined to the area of tehkhana, it is appropriate to maintain status quo so as to enable both the communities to offer worships in the above terms,” legal website LiveLaw quoted the bench as saying.



The Supreme Court has fixed the plea of Gyanvapi mosque committee against nod for Hindu puja in southern cellar of mosque for final disposal in July.



This is a developing story. Please stay tuned for updates.

The Gyanvapi Mosque complex. (PTI)